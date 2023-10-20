Rolling Stones stage New York club gig ahead of album release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolling Stones stage New York club gig ahead of album release

By Press Association
Sir Mick Jagger led the band for several new songs at Racket NYC (Invision/AP)
The Rolling Stones have celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a Manhattan club gig.

Before a celebrity-strewn audience of invited guests that included Christie Brinkley, Elvis Costello and Trevor Noah at Racket NYC in New York City, the Stones made a notable racket themselves over seven songs, four from the new Hackney Diamonds disc.

Singer Sir Mick Jagger alluded to past stunts the Stones had done in New York to tout new music over the years, including performing on a flatbed truck on Fifth Avenue.

He saluted the city by opening with the 1970s-era punkish tune, Shattered, with the lyric “my brain’s been splattered all over Manhattan”.

After performing the new single, Angry, Sir Mick noted to his bandmates: “There’s a first time for everything.”

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, the Stones are down to a core trio of Sir Mick and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Rolling Stones
Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on stage in Manhattan (Invision via AP)

They are supplemented onstage with four other musicians.

Hackney Diamonds, coming at a time many fans wondered if the Rolling Stones would ever release new music again, has been well received by critics, with many noting the crisp energy the band displayed.

That vigour was apparent at the performance in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district.

Keith Richards
Keith Richards delighted fans with his trademark riffs (Invision/AP)

Following an opening DJ set by Questlove, Sir Mick danced on a stage much smaller than he is used to, one that a roadie prepared for him by sprinkling powder on the floor. Now 80, he moved like a man half his age.

His tongue wagged slightly as he caught his breath after another punk-inspired tune, Bite My Head Off.

“You might be familiar with this one,” Sir Mick said, before Richards began the opening riff to Jumpin’ Jack Flash, instantly trumping the thousands of bar bands who have attempted the song in the 55 years since its original release.

Keith Richards and Mick Jagger
Hackney Diamonds is the Stones’ first collection of new songs in 18 years (Invision via AP)

This time, the bar band was the Rolling Stones.

Lady Gaga, dressed in a maroon sequined pantsuit, made an appearance to recreate her duet – duel, really – with Sir Mick on the new song Sweet Sounds Of Heaven.

“New York, the Rolling Stones!” she said before leaving, after exchanging kisses with Sir Mick and Richards.

Hackney Diamonds is out on Friday.