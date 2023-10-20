Reward offered in ‘body in freezer’ murder investigation

Detectives are offering a reward for information relating to the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer inside a disused pub.

The remains of Roy Bigg were discovered just over two years ago after police were called to the basement of a building that was formerly Simpson’s Wine Bar in Forest Gate, east London.

Police said that Mr Bigg went missing in February 2012, adding they believed his body may have been in the freezer “for a number of years” until it was discovered at the premises in Romford Road on October 15 2021.

Mr Bigg’s body was found inside the freezer wrapped in cling film by workers hired to clear the building after the eviction of as many as 20 squatters, The Independent reported.

Roy Bigg’s remains were found in a freezer two years ago (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest, charge and prosecution of those responsible for the murder of Mr Bigg.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It’s now been more than two years since Roy was found. Although our investigation, and previous media appeals have provided us with information about Roy’s life, we still need your help to identify who is responsible.

“Roy went missing in February 2012. We believe that his body may have been in the freezer for a number of years, and that he was aged about 70 when he died.

“Where was he between 2012 and 2021? To date there have been no confirmed sightings of him in this nine-year period. Can you help?

“Anything you can tell us may prove invaluable in helping us discover what happened.”

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be inconclusive and Mr Bigg’s remains were identified through his dental records.