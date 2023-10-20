Punch and Judy performer plans to take on an apprentice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Punch and Judy performer plans to take on an apprentice

By Press Association
Joe is looking for an apprentice to make sure that the Punch and Judy show goes on (Joe Burns/PA)
One of the few remaining seaside Punch and Judy performers is planning to take on an apprentice to make sure the show goes on.

Joe Burns has completed another summer season on the beach in Swanage, Dorset, attracting thousands of fans, young and old, after bouncing back from putting away his puppets during the Covid years.

But the 31-year-old fears for the future of the traditional knockabout seaside entertainment so wants to offer the chance of an apprentice to learn the ropes – or rather, sausages.

“I am keen for a young person to perform Punch and Judy shows and keep the tradition going,” he told the PA news agency.

Children and their parents still crowd around to see Joe’s traditional Punch and Judy show in Swanage (Joe Burns/PA)

The professional puppeteer has been giving three shows a day during the summer in Swanage for several years and believes Mr Punch is as popular as ever.

“Beaches across the country used to have a Punch and Judy show but there are only a few left now. I want to make sure the legacy continues.”

Joe says he loves hearing the squeals of delight from children or pantomime-like calls of ‘he’s behind you’ as he serves up well known storylines, peppered with a few gags for parents.

Shows have been given a boost this year because of the 60th anniversary of Tony Hancock’s film The Punch and Judy Man, which has sparked renewed interest in the history of the puppets.

The film is being shown in Swanage on Sunday as part of the Purbeck Film Festival, which is screening more than 80 films in dozens of venues over the next two weeks.

Venues range from cinemas to village and church halls, and a restaurant.

– Information can be found on purbeckfilm.com.