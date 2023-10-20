Lighthouse loses its dome as Storm Babet blasts in

A lighthouse has lost its distinctive dome in Storm Babet, port officials have said.

The lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne was lashed by strong winds and rough seas overnight on Thursday and into Friday.

Port of Tyne officials said it was not safe to assess the damage to the South Shields lighthouse, a distinctive Tyneside landmark with a red and white top, while the ongoing weather conditions remained dangerous.

How the lighthouse normally looks, pictured here in 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

No traffic was going in and out of the river with six metres of sea swell, it said.

The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions.

Built in 1895, the lighthouse is located on the River Tyne South Pier.

A Port of Tyne spokesman said: “Initial assessments indicate that the top dome of the lighthouse has been dislodged by the severe weather conditions.

An inspection will be carried out when it is safe to do so (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Unfavorable weather is expected to continue for several days, making immediate inspections unfeasible.

“However, a comprehensive evaluation of both the North and South pier structures and lighthouses will be conducted as soon as safety permits.

“Shipping activities have been temporarily suspended due to the persistent adverse weather conditions, with little expectation of resuming within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Both the North and South Piers will remain closed until inspections can be completed, prioritising the safety of all individuals.

“We strongly advise the public to avoid visiting the piers during this time.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of our community.”