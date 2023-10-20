Man involved in divorce case named as suspect after judge shot dead in drive

A US judge who was shot dead in the driveway of his home was “targeted” by a suspect in a divorce case, according to a a sheriff.

Sheriff Brian Albert said authorities are “actively working” to apprehend 49-year-old Pedro Argote over the shooting of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

Judge Wilkinson, 52, was found with gunshot wounds at around 8pm on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He was taken from his home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Centre, where he died of his injuries.

Mr Albert said the judge’s wife and son were also home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are “actively looking” for Argote, who is considered “armed and dangerous”.