Three men found guilty of murdering ‘A Team’ teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three men found guilty of murdering ‘A Team’ teenager

By Press Association
Taylor Cox was attacked in an alleyway in June 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Taylor Cox was attacked in an alleyway in June 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Three men have been found guilty of murdering a teenage member of a group called the A Team.

Taylor Cox, 19, died after being shot in the head in an alleyway in Hornsey, north London, on June 8 2021.

Following a retrial at the Old Bailey, Robel Michael, 22, of Islington, Jaden McGibbon, 22, of Crouch End, and Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 22, from Holloway, were found guilty of his murder on Friday.

McGibbon’s then-girlfriend Dunila Idrissi Oukili, 21, from Camden, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

The Old Bailey in London
The retrial was held at the Old Bailey in London (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Mr Cox was a member of the A Team group which is associated with the N19 postcode in London, the court was told.

Jurors heard how the three killers found out Mr Cox and his friend were close by and set out to attack them armed with at least one gun.

During the shooting, at least four .32 calibre bullets were fired from the same gun, likely to be a revolver.

Jurors heard how cartridge cases and two misfired cartridges were recovered from Oukili’s handbag four days after the incident.

She had also rented a flat for McGibbon to lay low in, bought a new telephone SIM card, and arranged transport and a change of hairstyle for him.

The defendants had denied the charges against them but declined to give evidence in their retrial.

Following their convictions, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC adjourned sentencing until December 15.