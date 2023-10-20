Plane comes off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plane comes off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Babet

By Press Association
Emergency services attended the scene after a passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport (Danny Lawson/PA)
Emergency services attended the scene after a passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport (Danny Lawson/PA)

A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions.

The Tui flight was arriving from Corfu during Storm Babet when it came off the runway on Friday afternoon.

Pictures showed emergency services arriving at the scene, with the plane at the side of the runway.

There were no reported injuries.

The airport was closed after the incident, with scheduled arrivals diverted to other airports including East Midlands and Newcastle.

Autumn weather October 20th 2023
Emergency services at the scene (Danny Lawson/PA)

An airport spokesperson said: “We can confirm there are no reported injuries from this incident and that all passengers have now safely disembarked the aircraft.

“The airport is now closed.

“We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to resolve this situation and return services safely as quickly as possible.

“We ask passengers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no fire.

A spokesperson added: “Crews are now assisting in evacuating all persons from the aircraft to the terminal.”