Plane comes off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Babet

A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions.

The Tui flight was arriving from Corfu during Storm Babet when it came off the runway on Friday afternoon.

Pictures showed emergency services arriving at the scene, with the plane at the side of the runway.

There were no reported injuries.

The airport was closed after the incident, with scheduled arrivals diverted to other airports including East Midlands and Newcastle.

Emergency services at the scene (Danny Lawson/PA)

An airport spokesperson said: “We can confirm there are no reported injuries from this incident and that all passengers have now safely disembarked the aircraft.

“The airport is now closed.

“We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to resolve this situation and return services safely as quickly as possible.

“We ask passengers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no fire.

A spokesperson added: “Crews are now assisting in evacuating all persons from the aircraft to the terminal.”