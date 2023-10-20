Prince of Wales thanks Canadian firefighters for battling record wildfires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales thanks Canadian firefighters for battling record wildfires

By Press Association
Prince William thanks Canadian firefighters during video call (Kensington Palace/PA)
Prince William thanks Canadian firefighters during video call (Kensington Palace/PA)

The Prince of Wales has praised firefighters from across Canada for their efforts in tackling massive wildfires which swept the country earlier this year.

The country experienced its worst wildfire season on record, with approximately 18.5 million hectares burned by more than 6,500 fires which led to tens of thousands of people being evacuated from their homes.

William held a video phone call with representatives from the fire service from across the country.

Kim Connors, executive director of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), said on the call: “We broke all records this year from coast to coast. The hectares burned was over 18 million.

“We had to bring in international assistance from 12 countries on six continents. And it’s just unprecedented in the length of it and these people here today represent the front line of these fires. They were in this all summer long.”

Jabee Wu, fire crew leader at Wood Buffalo National Park, said: “It was nothing that I’ve seen in my entire career.

“I’ve been in the fire (service) for seven years now. And it was a lot. It was just really big fires, unmanageable fires. It was hard this year, because it hits so close to home – my town where I live was evacuated.

“So having the whole town leave and having that duty to serve and staying in the town was hard. Listening to everyone’s frantically pulling together to baton down the hatches there and just not being able to come back was really tough. (We) received a lot of things from everyone when they returned to town.”

William told the firefighters on the call: “Thank you so much, all you and all your teams for doing a tremendous job this season.

“Because frankly it must have been terrifying at times, you must have felt completely out of control – completely swamped, relying on each other, relying on the kit, the training you’ve done.

“You’ve clearly all pulled through and done a brilliant job and I only hope this is a one-off and you don’t have any more seasons like this for quite some time.

“Please stay safe look after each other and ultimately, thank you so much for the courage and the determination you’ve all shown to get yourself through the season.”