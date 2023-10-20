Storm Babet continues to cause disruption in Ireland as warnings remain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Storm Babet continues to cause disruption in Ireland as warnings remain

By Press Association
A man cycles along Clontarf promenade in Dublin as Ireland’s meteorological agency issued fresh weather warnings for intense rain (PA)
A man cycles along Clontarf promenade in Dublin as Ireland’s meteorological agency issued fresh weather warnings for intense rain (PA)

Storm Babet caused more travel disruption in parts of Ireland on Friday amid forecasts of further heavy rain.

Forecaster Met Eireann issued a status orange rain warning for counties Dublin and Wicklow until 8am on Saturday.

A yellow rain warning for counties Meath and Louth was to lift at midnight on Friday.

A yellow rain warning from the UK Met Office was issued for Northern Ireland earlier in the day.

Irish Rail warned passengers of weather-related delays to some services on Friday evening while there were reports of spot flooding on roads causing disruption in parts of Dublin.

Earlier, Ireland’s Minister for Finance said a proposal was being worked on to increase the level of support that will be offered to those affected by this week’s flooding in Co Cork.

Michael McGrath said money will be available through a scheme to be administered by the Red Cross “from next week”.

This currently offers an initial 5,000 euro and further support of up to 20,000 euro based on the scale of damage.

Mr McGrath said many businesses in Midleton in Co Cork had their “destroyed” Christmas stock out on the street.

“The assessment of the full scale of the damage to homes and businesses will take some time, but the support will be there and that is the overarching message,” he told RTE Radio on Friday.

“We do have to ensure, insofar as we can, that all of these businesses that were viable before two days ago can trade into the future.”

Mr McGrath said “there will be a need to go further” because “many” businesses did not have insurance because of previous flooding.

He said a proposal was being worked on by Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney which he expected would offer “an increased level of support” and go to Cabinet next Tuesday.

“The majority of the businesses (in Midleton) are severely damaged or destroyed, so this is on a scale that we haven’t seen in recent times, and so the response will have to be of a different nature and a different magnitude.”

Autumn weather October 19th 2023
The clean up gets under way on Main Street in Midleton, Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

A major clean-up operation is under way to deal with the aftermath of flooding that swamped several towns and villages in Ireland’s south west during the week.

Army and civil defence units were deployed to support evacuation measures in Midleton following the storm.

On Friday, residents of the Woodland estate in Midleton were advised to be on “high alert” amid concerns of further flooding and people were told to avoid parts of the town.