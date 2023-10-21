Climate change poses existential risk to children, says paediatrician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate change poses existential risk to children, says paediatrician

By Press Association
Dr Camilla Kingdon said that the Government must ‘take action on poverty and health inequalities’ (Dominic McGrath/PA)
Climate change poses an existential risk to children, the UK’s most senior paediatrician has said.

Dr Camilla Kingdon, the president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said that extreme weather, pollution, and “unprecedented energy costs” are having a “very real” detrimental effect on young people.

Dr Kingdon said: “Climate change poses an existential risk to the health and wellbeing of all children; however, the current impacts of climate change are not experienced equally.

“Extreme weather, air pollution and unprecedented energy costs are having a very real and detrimental effect on our most vulnerable children and young people.”

She said that healthcare professionals are already seeing its impact across the UK, with children from low-income families facing increased mortality risks.

“Every child is at grave risk of the effects of our changing climate, but none more so than children in lower-income families,” she said.

“These children are facing an increased mortality risk from extreme weather events, exacerbated respiratory conditions from dirty air and even increased rates of cancer, diabetes and obesity.”

Dr Kingdon added that the Government must “take action on poverty and health inequalities” while also emphasising the unequal impact of climate change.

As part of Dr Kingdon’s statement, the RCPCH has made a number of policy recommendations.

The recommendations include that the Government appoints a Cabinet level Minister for Children, and that all four UK Governments commit to engaging with young people when developing climate change and health inequality policies.

The RCPCH also called on all four UK Governments to introduce a statutory obligation to conduct a children’s rights impact assessment when developing policies that impact children and young people.