Rivers ‘will continue to rise’ following Babet as ‘risk to life’ flood warnings issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rivers ‘will continue to rise’ following Babet as ‘risk to life’ flood warnings issued

By Press Association
Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

River levels will continue to rise, officials have warned, amid widespread flooding caused by Storm Babet which is posing a “risk to life” in some areas.

Three people have died since the storm first hit the UK on Wednesday, while a search continues in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

The Environment Agency said three severe flood warnings were in place around the River Derwent in Derbyshire, meaning deep and fast flowing water carries a significant risk of death or serious injury, as well as serious disruption to local communities.

More than 360 flood warnings – where less dangerous flooding is expected – are in place around much of England including the North East, North West, Yorkshire, Midlands and parts of the South East.

Scotland continues to bear the brunt of the bad weather and a second red weather warning – which also poses danger to life –  has been issued for the second consecutive day for parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Autumn weather October 20th 2023
Emergency services at the scene after a passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions during Storm Babet (Danny Lawson/PA)

Julie Foley, director of flood strategy and adaptation at the Environment Agency, said temporary barriers have been put up in the worst affected regions but flooding was likely to continue.

She told BBC Breakfast: “We’ve got a lot of water now moving through our river catchments, so we’re going to continue to see river levels continuing to rise.”

She added: “If you receive a flood warning that means you need to take action right now, it means there is an immediate risk and you need to keep yourself safe, your family safe, move precious belongings to a safe place, and listen to the advice of local emergency services, as well as do some basics like turn off your gas, electricity and water in your home.

“And if you receive a severe flood warning, that means there is a risk to life, and it’s very important that you listen to the advice if you’re asked to evacuate and take action. We’ve sadly seen over the last couple of days just how dangerous flood waters can be.

“It’s really important that people stay away from swollen rivers. It’s very, very important that people don’t drive through flood waters, all it takes is up to 30 centimetres of fast flowing water to actually move a car.”

Autumn weather October 20th 2023
Waves crash over the promenade in Scarborough during the storm (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Energy Networks Association said around 100,000 customers had been affected by power cuts due to Storm Babet but as of Saturday morning 96% had been reconnected, leaving 4,000 still without power.

Around 55,000 people were left without power on Friday as a result of the storm.

Some 45,000 people were reconnected to the grid as of the evening, the Energy Networks Association said.

Leeds Bradford Airport remains closed after heavy winds forced a passenger plane to skid off a runway on Friday, although the airport said it was planning to reopen at 2pm on Saturday.

TUI customers who were due to travel from Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday are being directed to Manchester Airport, the airline has said.

The Met Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the highest rainfall total on Friday was 84mm in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Met forecaster Jonathan Vautrey told the PA news agency: “The focus of the rainfall from Saturday shifts back northwards over towards eastern and northern Scotland.

“Some parts of those areas have seen about a month and a half’s worth of rain already, but there’s another band that’s forecast to track its way northwards over the course of the night and push its way towards relatively similar areas.

“So there are further red and amber rain warnings in force for Saturday, with the potential to push those areas close towards two months of rain in the span of three days.”

Autumn weather October 20th 2023
Simon O’Brien (right) using his homemade boat to rescue elderly residents from their home in Suffolk (Mary Scott/PA)

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.

Police Scotland previously said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.