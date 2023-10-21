Jockey makes it to Ascot after car gets stranded in Storm Babet flood

Jockey Hayley Turner made it safely to Ascot on Saturday after requiring a dramatic rescue from her flooded car on Friday.

The record-breaking rider is currently hunting down her 1,000th career victory and was hoping to arrive in Berkshire for Qipco British Champions Day on 999 winners, with a fancied ride on Docklands in the closing Balmoral Handicap.

Turner was expecting to ride Run Zarak Run at Redcar on Friday – but never made it to the North East track after having to place an emergency call when her car was stranded nearby in a flood caused by Storm Babet.

While Turner emerged unscathed, Run Zarak Run duly romped home under replacement PJ McDonald to add to her woes.

She told ITV Racing: “My dream was nearly in place, but I had a bit of an incident yesterday. Basically my car is floating down the Great North Road somewhere on my way to Redcar.

“I had to call 999 and get the fireman to come and rescue me – I actually got a fireman’s lift out of my car window.

“The horse then won about 15 lengths so a very frustrating day. I’m car-less and win-less as well.”