‘Try to forgive, but never forget’, Shankill bombing anniversary event told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Try to forgive, but never forget’, Shankill bombing anniversary event told

By Press Association
The site of Frizzell’s fish shop on Shankill Road (Liam McBurney/PA)
The site of Frizzell’s fish shop on Shankill Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

A gathering to mark the 30th anniversary of a bombing that devastated Belfast’s Shankill Road has been told, “try to forgive but never forget”.

Nine people, including two young girls, were killed in the bombing of Frizzell’s fish shop on October 23 1993, while dozens were injured.

One of the IRA bombers was also killed in the blast.

The victims were the fish shop owner, John Frizzell, 63, his daughter Sharon McBride, 29, Michael Morrison, 27, his partner Evelyn Baird, 27, their daughter, Michelle, seven, George Williamson, 63, Gillian Williamson, 49, Wilma McKee, 38, and Leanne Murray, 13.

There was further devastation a week later when eight people were killed by loyalists in Greysteel, Co Londonderry, in what was regarded as a retaliatory attack.

On Saturday morning crowds took part in a short procession along the Shankill Road to the site of the bombing.

Wreaths were laid and a minute of silence was observed.

Former DUP North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds, his wife Diane Dodds and MLA Brian Kingston were among those who attended.

Canon Tracy McRoberts read out the names of the victims, telling those gathered: “It is right that we remember this event, and honour those who lost their lives that day on the Shankill.

“There is hardly a person from the area who was alive at the time who doesn’t have a story to tell about the day; whether they were two or 52 at the time, it seems everyone remembers where they were, and where their friends and family were at the time the bomb exploded.

“And if they didn’t know someone who was killed or injured, they felt it was only by the grace of God, it could so easily have been anyone who was caught in the bomb on that unseasonably warm and sunny day in October.

“We remember days like today because the hope is that we can work to make this world a better place so that such horrible loss of life doesn’t ever happen in this sort of way again.

“But peace does take work, hard work, it isn’t easy. It’s about reaching out to others, even those you don’t like, to find ways to look forward as to how we can make a better future together.”

The event was organised on behalf of the Michael “Minnie” Morrison Foundation, which supports local children through sport and included members of children’s and youth football teams.

Freddie Black, who played with Albert Foundry FC alongside Mr Morrison, recalled a “horrendous day almost 30 years ago” and thanked emergency services and volunteers for their work at the scene.

“I had the fortunate experience of knowing Michael “Minnie” Morrison as a friend and a team-mate at Albert Foundry,” he said.

“Minnie was a lively and happy young man with a beautiful partner Evelyn and children Michelle, Darren and Lauren.”

He described the nine killed as “victims of an obscene and cowardly act”.

“Sadly the Shankill suffered once again as a result of evil IRA violence and total disregard for humanity.

“I hope on this anniversary there is a united voice condemning such a merciless act and calling for a violence-free future for the generations to come.

“Forgive, or try to forgive, but never forget. Evil terrorists don’t win; survivors, relatives and friends ensure that love and memories triumph over the wickedness.”

A church service is to be held on Monday to mark the date of the bombing.