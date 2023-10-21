Hollywood actors remain on picket lines instead of sets as strike hits 100 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollywood actors remain on picket lines instead of sets as strike hits 100 days

By Press Association
Actors joined a picket line outside Netflix (AP)
Actors joined a picket line outside Netflix (AP)

Film and TV actors are still on strike in what has become the longest walkout in their history.

The strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) hit its 100th day on Saturday.

While writers are busy back at work after ending their strike, there is no end in sight for actors.

Their talks abruptly ended on October 11 when studios walked away from the negotiating table saying the two sides were too far apart to go on.

actors guild president Fran Drescher
Actors guild president Fran Drescher (AP)

The prolonged strike means films and TV shows will remain sidelined indefinitely, and it is already starting to affect the upcoming awards season.

The strike began on July 14 at what should have been a celebratory time for many performers and the industry.

Nominations for the Emmy Awards had just been announced, heaping praise on shows such as Succession, The Last Of Us and The White Lotus.

The #Barbenheimer craze was in full swing and poised to set the box office on fire, giving another jolt to still-recovering cinemas.

Hilary Duff protesting
Hilary Duff was among the stars to protest (AP)

While the writers’ strike — declared more than two months before — had slowed the industry, it immediately ground to a halt with a fiery speech from actors guild president Fran Drescher.

Actors joined writers on the picket lines for the first dual strike in more than 60 years.

Work on new seasons of shows such as Abbott Elementary and shooting on films such as Deadpool 3 stopped.

Outside studio offices in California and New York, and at filming hubs around the country, actors have picketed, rallied and called on entertainment companies to share in a bigger share of streaming successes and give them protections from the use of artificial intelligence.

Actor Jon Cryer on the picket line
Actor Jon Cryer joined the picket line (AP)

Premieres were cancelled, or featured only directors – some of whom found creative ways to spotlight the actors missing their moment.

September came and went with muted autumn film festivals and no Emmy Awards, which moved to January.

Last month’s deal between screenwriters and the studios and streaming giants led to hope that actors would reach an agreement too.

Those hopes were dashed earlier this month when negotiations broke down, leaving awards season in flux.

So for now, the picket signs will stay out, and actors will remain on pavements instead of sets.