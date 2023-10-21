Rob Edwards salutes Luton super-sub Elijah Adebayo after equaliser at Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Edwards salutes Luton super-sub Elijah Adebayo after equaliser at Forest

By Press Association
Rob Edwards speaks to Elijah Adebayo (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luton boss Rob Edwards hailed “magic” super-sub Elijah Adebayo after the striker’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Forest led 2-0 in the 83rd minute through Chris Wood’s second-half double, but Chiedozie Ogbene gave the Hatters a late lifeline and Adebayo’s superb effort snatched them a point.

The 25-year-old took Tom Lockyer’s long ball into the box on his chest and buried a low shot in the second minute of added time as Luton, promoted via the play-offs in May, registered just their fifth point from nine matches.

Edwards said: “It was a great goal. He’s got those moments. He came on against Burnley and got his goal and he’s done it again today.

“He’s got these little moments of magic in him. The assist he got at Sheffield United, the assist at Wembley. He’s had big moments for us Eli since we’ve been here.

“He was frustrated not to start the game as I would expect, but that’s what you’ve got to do when you come on. That’s what I want. He gives me a difficult decision to make next week.”

Forest were worthy of their 2-0 lead after Wood struck in the 48th and 76th minute, but Luton refused to surrender.

Ogbene lashed home in the 83rd minute after Forest had failed to clear a free-kick and Adebayo, a second-half replacement for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, had the final word.

Edwards added: “I’m really proud of the players. The spirit, the fight and determination.

“We finish the game strongly. We will never give up, we will always keep fighting.

“We’re where we expected to be. Nobody expects us to be top four. We’re where we expected to be, in the fight we expected to be in. We’re comfortable with it.”

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could not hide his frustration after his side’s winless run was extended to five matches.

“It’s disappointment in the end,” Cooper said. “We dominated the game and we’re disappointed we weren’t leading by one or two goals at half-time.

“We obviously got the early goal in the second half and then made it 2-0 and it all changes on a set-piece, which we defended terribly really.

“Of all Luton’s threats off set-plays, it was the worst delivery of the day and ends up in the back of our net and that’s where the momentum changes.

“It’s a real pity because of the way we had played for however long it was before their first goal went in because it was a comfortable game for us.”