Princess of Wales says England can leave Rugby World Cup with ‘heads held high’

The Princess of Wales has told England rugby players to walk away with their “heads held high” after their World Cup semi-final defeat to South Africa.

Kate, patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, told the players to be “so proud” of themselves in a personal post on social media.

England’s 16-15 defeat against the Springboks at the Stade de France means South Africa will play New Zealand in the final.

You can be so proud of yourselves @EnglandRugby. Though it may have been defeat today, you can walk away from this tournament with your heads held high. C https://t.co/KOz87XDpth — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 21, 2023

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the future Queen wrote: “You can be so proud of yourselves @EnglandRugby.

“Though it may have been defeat today, you can walk away from this tournament with your heads held high. C.”

The princess had been at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome last weekend to see England win their semi-final place by defeating Fiji.