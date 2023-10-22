What the papers say – October 22 By Press Association October 22 2023, 1.48am Share What the papers say – October 22 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4790152/what-the-papers-say-october-22/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) The nation’s papers are led by tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton following his death aged 86. The Sun on Sunday, Sunday People and Daily Star Sunday all call the Manchester United and England legend a “hero”, with the Sunday Mirror also paying tribute on its front page. SUN On Sunday: “A hero to the whole world” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/41NeZY52SQ— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 21, 2023 Sunday PEOPLE: “Forever a hero” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6L62lbG6SK— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 21, 2023 Sunday's front page: Our Hero ❤️https://t.co/Qp7TiSjqHL#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CXmwiTXYKE— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 21, 2023 Sunday's front page: RIP Sir Bobby 💔https://t.co/T95FUY3Upp#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/umzN5ohSrK— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 21, 2023 Elsewhere, The Observer reports the US is urging Israel not to launch a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/rcoiS9GKiJ— The Observer (@ObserverUK) October 21, 2023 A Hamas fugitive lives in a council property in London, according to The Sunday Times. Sunday TIMES: “Hamas chief lives in British council house” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RnCeV3ex4E— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 21, 2023 The Sunday Telegraph reports the US is calling on the UK to recognise Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation. Sunday TELEGRAPH: “US tells Sunak: ban Iran terror guards” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HQL57p6O6k— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 21, 2023 The Sunday Express says Islamic extremists are attempting to hijack pro-Palestinian rallies. Sunday Express front cover: Terror plot to recruit protestershttps://t.co/G3BbOR3vvM#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BXabAVaHML— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 21, 2023 And the Mail on Sunday leads with Israel vowing to launch a military strike against Iran if Hezbollah joins the war. MAIL On Sunday: “Israel: We Will Strike Head Of The Snake-Iran” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NnuFVO28C4— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 21, 2023