Collin Morikawa returns to winning ways with six-shot victory in Japan

By Press Association
Collin Morikawa claimed his first PGA Tour win for two years with a storming victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The 26-year-old American began the final day two off the lead but a seven-under-par round of 63 at Chiba carried him to victory by six shots ahead of Eric Cole and Beau Hossler.

Morikawa, who is of Japanese heritage, carded seven birdies and no bogeys in a near perfect final round, finishing off in style with a birdie on the 18th for a 14 under par total.

It brought him a first win since he claimed the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November 2021, which followed on from his victory at the Open the same year.

Morikawa won his first major title at the PGA Championship in 2020 in only his second appearance at one of golf’s four biggest events, a year after his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship.

He was the first-round leader at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club but seemed to have dropped out of contention after a disappointing second-round 73 and then a poor start to his third round but he finished it with five birdies from the final six holes to put himself in a good position going into Sunday.