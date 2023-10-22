Patient one of first to be fitted with new pacemaker the size of a pen lid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patient one of first to be fitted with new pacemaker the size of a pen lid

By Press Association
Graham Motteram, 76, has become one of the first people in the country to be fitted with a new pacemaker 10 times smaller than a standard device and with a battery that can last for up to 20 years (University Hospital Southampton/PA)
A 76-year-old man has become one of the first people in the country to be fitted with a new pacemaker 10 times smaller than a standard device and with a battery that can last for up to 20 years.

Heart experts at University Hospital Southampton (UHS) took just 30 minutes to fit the Aveir VR leadless pacemaker to retired contract manager Graham Motteram.

The device, which is the size of a pen lid, is implanted directly into the heart’s right ventricle and delivers electrical pulses to correct slow or irregular heart rhythm.

The Aveir VR leadless pacemaker is the size of a pen lid (Abbott/UHS/PA)

More than 1.5 million people in the UK have been diagnosed with a heart rhythm condition which puts them at increased risk of a stroke, according to data published by the British Heart Foundation earlier this year.

Mr Motteram, from Romsey, Hampshire, was chosen for the implant after a routine check-up for diabetes highlighted that he had high blood pressure, and he was sent to the emergency department (ED) at UHS following an ECG.

The pensioner was identified as being suitable for the new device, which was fitted by consultant cardiologist Professor Paul Roberts and his team at UHS.

Mr Motteram said: “I feel very lucky to be the first patient in Southampton to be fitted with this new device, and I’m so grateful to Professor Roberts and the team – they have surely saved my life and looked after me so well before and after the procedure.

“I hope many more patients can benefit from this in the future.”

Prof Roberts said: “The Aveir ventricular leadless pacemaker represents a significant advancement in patient care with leadless pacemaker technology.

“The battery life of this device has the potential to last for more than 20 years in some patients.

“Furthermore, it is anticipated in the near future we will be able to implant a second device in the top chamber of the heart (atrium) in selected patients, which means that a larger group of patients may benefit from this technology.”

The surgical team at University Hospital Southampton who carried out the pacemaker implant (UHS/PA)

A UHS spokeswoman said: “The device, named the Aveir VR leadless pacemaker, is 10 times smaller than standard devices at 38mm and is used to correct slow heart rhythm, known as bradycardia.

“It is implanted directly into the heart’s right ventricle – a chamber in the heart that pumps blood low in oxygen to the lungs – via a catheter placed in the inferior vena cava (IVC), the body’s largest vein, located in the abdomen.

“Once it reaches the right ventricle, the device uses innovative technology to map the interior wall of the heart to assess correct positioning before being fixed in place. This helps to reduce the number of repositioning attempts which can damage the heart tissue.

“It is then anchored into place by turning the device’s unique spiral tip which also houses a small electrode for sensing and pacing stimulation.

“With each heartbeat, the device receives a message indicating whether the device sensed or paced and, if needed, delivers electrical pulses to correct the slow or irregular heart rhythm.”