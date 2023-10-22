South Korea, US and Japan hold first-ever trilateral aerial exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korea, US and Japan hold first-ever trilateral aerial exercise

By Press Association
The exercise involved a US Air Force B-52 bomber (South Korea Defence Ministry/Yonhap)
The South Korean, US and Japanese militaries have conducted their first-ever trilateral aerial exercise in response to evolving North Korean nuclear threats, South Korea’s air force said.

The training held near the Korean Peninsula was to implement the three countries’ earlier agreement to increase defence cooperation and boost their joint response capabilities against North Korean threats, the air force said.

The drill involved a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber from the United States and fighter jets from South Korea and Japan, the statement said.

South Korea and Japan are both key US allies in Asia, which together host about 80,000 American troops.

The three countries have occasionally held trilateral maritime drills, such as anti-submarine or missile defence exercises, but Sunday’s training marked the first time they performed a trilateral aerial drill.

In South Korea, expanding military drills with Japan is a sensitive issue, because many still harbour strong resentment against Japan’s brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has overseen the drill (AP)

But the North’s advancing nuclear programme has pushed South Korea’s conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, to move beyond historical disputes with Japan and beef up a trilateral security cooperation with the US and Japan.

In August, Mr Yoon, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met at Camp David in their countries’ first stand-alone trilateral summit and agreed to bolster their defence cooperation to deal with North Korea’s nuclear threats.

The three leaders decided to hold annual trilateral exercises and put into operation by year’s end the sharing of real-time missile warning data on North Korea.

Sunday’s drill could draw a furious response from North Korea, which has long bristled at US training exercises with South Korea, calling them an invasion rehearsal and responding with missile tests.

The North slammed the Camp David agreement, accusing the US, South Korean and Japanese leaders of plotting nuclear war provocations on the Korean Peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called Mr Yoon, Mr Biden and Mr Kishida “the gang bosses” of the three countries.

Worries about North Korea’s nuclear programme have deepened after it enacted a law that authorises the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons last year, and has since openly threatened to use them in potential conflicts with the US and South Korea.