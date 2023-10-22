Storm Babet: Dozens of horses and ponies evacuated from flood-hit riding school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Dozens of horses and ponies evacuated from flood-hit riding school

By Press Association
Flooding at St Leonard’s Riding School and Livery Stable in Toton, Nottinghamshire after Storm Babet hit (Sally Carnelley/PA)
Nearly 50 horses and ponies have been evacuated after floodwater deluged a riding school in Nottinghamshire.

St Leonard’s Riding School And Livery Stable in Toton cancelled lessons and scrambled to move the animals after its facilities were left “underwater” amid Storm Babet.

Dramatic photos show the horses standing in flooded fields, while the stables were also submerged, causing extensive damage.

Autumn weather October 22nd 2023
Flooding at St Leonard’s Riding School and Livery Stable in Toton, Nottinghamshire (Sally Carnelley/PA)

Sally Carnelley, 69, and her daughter Tara, 39, keep about 22 of their own horses and ponies on-site, also caring for some 28 livery horses.

Ms Carnelley said the water damage has left 3ft “craters” in the ground.

“Everything’s been destroyed by the water,” she said.

“It’s devastating. It looks like an earthquake. It’s like the earth has moved, it’s moved all the floor.

“You wouldn’t believe it was just flood, you’d think it was an earthquake.”

She added: “Our manege track area has got a roof around the outside, that’s still standing. But the actual, where the waters come across, it’s dug out 3ft massive craters, it’s just absolutely awful.

“You can’t even drive into our yard hardly because all the tarmac’s been tipped up and the yard’s just in holes as well.

“The strength of the water has come across the main road and it’s come across from our rivers, because we’ve got rivers all around us as well, the River Erewash that we’re on. And it’s just come across with such a torrent that it’s dug out the whole of the area.”

Autumn weather October 22nd 2023
Flooding at St Leonard’s Riding School and Livery Stable in Toton (Sally Carnelley/PA)

She said her daughter moved the ponies from the flooded field to a paddock on Friday, only to return the next morning to discover that too had been submerged.

Ms Carnelley said it was “devastating” to see the animals “standing up to their belly, nearly in water”.

The animals have been temporarily rehomed in other areas of Nottingham after people offered to help, she said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to “help our ponies” has so far raised more than £2,000 towards its £5,000 target to help the business.

The page says: “They give so much to the local community, so please can we support them to get this riding school back up and running.”