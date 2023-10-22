Pep Guardiola admits winning treble has taken toll on Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola admits winning treble has taken toll on Manchester City

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola admits winning the treble did come at a cost (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola admits winning the treble did come at a cost (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has admitted the demands of winning the treble did take a toll on his Manchester City players.

City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and suffered rare back-to-back Premier League defeats prior to the recent international break.

They got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday but Guardiola concedes there has been a natural drop in intensity after the remarkable end to last season.

Nathan Ake is disappointed as Manchester City lose at Arsenal
City have had some disappointing results recently (John Walton/PA)

The City manager said: “The treble had an influence on all of us, me included.

“So now we need to be there, close, month by month, to arrive in the final decision moments at the end of the season close to the opponents to try it again.

“I said many times, no-one has won four (Premier Leagues) in a row, never ever. That shows how difficult it is, but now it’s important to be there, especially in the Champions League, qualify for the next round in this period and after we can just focus on the Premier League. That is the target.”

City’s success has also brought increased expectations, particularly on Erling Haaland, who scored a remarkable 52 goals in an outstanding first season at the club last term.

By his extraordinary standards, the Norwegian’s recent three-game run without a goal constituted a barren spell but he ended that ‘drought’ with a clinical strike against the Seagulls.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland got back on the scoresheet against Brighton (Tim Goode/PA)

“Yes the expectations are so high but he’s handled it really well,” said Guardiola. “He knows he could have scored even more goals in the nine Premier League games we have played.”

Guardiola rested goalkeeper Ederson at the weekend following the Brazilian’s exertions during the international break. Stefan Ortega took his place.

Guardiola said: “It was just for the fact that the travel from Brazil, it’s a long time. Of course it’s happened many times but he played two games there and he was so so tired.

“Normally I like to play Ortega in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup but we are out of the Carabao Cup, and sometimes it’s good for Eddy to rest a bit and refresh the mind.”

Ortega was pleased to get the opportunity and hopes there will be plenty more.

Stefan Ortega
Stefan Ortega was given a chance against Brighton (John Walton/PA)

The German said: “I was excited when Pep told me that I was starting. I’m always waiting to get a chance to get a bit more game time.

“Eddy is playing really well this season, he started really good, but I try to keep pushing him every day in training sessions.

“I think I deserved to start. I’m ambitious so of course I’m not happy to sit on the bench, but we are in a team.

“Sometimes it is tough but this is my job – to be there when the team needs me and to keep pushing Eddy every day.”