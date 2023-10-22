Elderly man and woman die after car plunges off bridge in North Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elderly man and woman die after car plunges off bridge in North Yorkshire

By Press Association
The couple were travelling south on the A629 Western Bypass at 1.20pm on Saturday when their dark red Vauxhall collided with the bridge barrier (PA)
A man and woman in their seventies have died after their car plunged more than 30ft off a bridge in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

The couple were travelling south on the A629 Western Bypass at 1.20pm on Saturday when their dark red Vauxhall Grandland left the carriageway, North Yorkshire Police said.

It collided with the barrier and fell off the bridge, landing near to the canal on Broughton Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man from West Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the female passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the best effort of medical professionals, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Their next of kin have been informed, the force added.

Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage has been asked to contact TC 123 Geri Tunney at North Yorkshire Police, either via 101 or email geri.tunney@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 12230200190.