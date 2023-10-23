Economy minister springs surprise in Argentina presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economy minister springs surprise in Argentina presidential election

By Press Association
Sergio Massa speaks outside his campaign headquarters (Mario De Fina/AP)
Sergio Massa speaks outside his campaign headquarters (Mario De Fina/AP)

Economy minister Sergio Massa defied expectations and finished top in the first round of voting in Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday.

Mr Massa had been tipped to finish behind right-wing populist Javier Milei, who he will face in November’s runoff election.

With 98% of the votes counted, Mr Massa had 36.6% of the vote with his rival on 30% and former security minister Patricia Bullrich, of the main centre-right opposition coalition, third with 23.8%.

Mr Massa, who ran for president eight years ago, has been a leading figure in Alberto Fernandez’s centre-left administration in power since 2019 and oversaw inflation surging into triple digits.

Argentina Elections
Javier Milei, presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition, speaks at his campaign headquarters (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

He has campaigned on Mr Milei’s proposal to slash the size of the state and told voters he inherited an already-bad situation exacerbated by a devastating drought that decimated the country’s exports and reassured voters that the worst was past.

Mr Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who admires former US President Donald Trump, amassed a groundswell of support while calling for elimination of the Central Bank, replacement of the local currency with the US dollar, and a purge of the establishment that he called the “political caste.”

His radical proposals and fiery, profanity-laden rhetoric caused some Argentines to vote for Mr Massa, even if less than enthused at the prospect.

Speaking on Sunday night, Mr Massa sent a signal he would seek to appeal to members of other parties for the runoff.

“I’m going to call for a government of national unity — a government of national unity built on the foundation of summoning the best individuals, regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.

Argentina Elections
Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, takes a selfie upon his arrival to the campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Javier Milei in Buenos Aires (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Mr Massa focused much of his firepower in the campaign’s final days on warning voters against backing Mr Milei, painting him as a dangerous upstart.

He argued that his rival’s plans could have devastating effects on social welfare programmes, education and health care. The health, education and social development ministries are among those Mr Milei wants to extinguish.

Mr Milei cast himself as a crusader against what he called the sinister forces of socialism at home and abroad.

He opposes sex education, feminist policies and abortion, which is legal in Argentina. He rejects the notion that humans have had a role in causing climate change.

In his speech on Sunday night, Mr Milei appeared to try to appeal to those who may have trembled at his bombastic speeches.

“We didn’t come here to take away rights; we came to take away privileges,” he said.