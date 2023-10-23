Australia’s rejection of Indigenous Voice labelled ‘shameful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia’s rejection of Indigenous Voice labelled ‘shameful’

By Press Association
Indigenous women sit on a bench at a polling place in Redfern as Australians cast their final votes in the referendum (AP)
Indigenous campaigners who wanted Australia to create an advisory body representing its most disadvantaged ethnic minority have said its rejection in a constitutional referendum was a “shameful act”.

Many proponents of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament maintained a week of silence and flew Aboriginal flags at half mast across Australia after the October 14 vote deciding against enshrining such a representative committee in the constitution.

In an open letter to federal politicians dated on Sunday, campaigners said the result was “so appalling and mean-spirited as to be utterly unbelievable.”

The unsigned letter, which said it was written by Indigenous leaders, community members and organisations, said: “The truth is that the majority of Australians have committed a shameful act whether knowingly or not and there is nothing positive to be interpreted from it.”

Australia Indigenous Voice
A pedestrian walks past a vote Yes poster for the Voice referendum in Sydney (AP)

Indigenous leader Sean Gordon said he was one of the many people who had drafted the letter.

“It was a statement that could allow Indigenous people across the country and non-Indigenous people across the country to commit to it and so signing it by individuals or organizations really wasn’t the approach that we took,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who heads the government while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the United States, said he accepted the public’s verdict on the Voice.

He said: “The Australian people always get the answer right and the government absolutely accepts the result of the referendum, so we will not be moving forward with constitutional recognition.”

The letter writers blamed the result partly on the main opposition parties endorsing a No vote, accusing the conversative Liberal Party and Nationals party of choosing to impose “wanton political damage” on the centre-left Labor Party government instead of supporting disadvantaged Indigenous people.

Australia US China
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Sunday (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

No referendum has passed in Australia without the bipartisan support of the major parties.

Senior Liberal senator Michaelia Cash said voters had rejected Mr Albanese’s Voice model.

“Australians on referendum day, they did not vote no to uniting Indigenous people, they did not vote no to better outcomes for our most disadvantaged. What Australians voted no to was Mr Albanese,” she said.

The Indigenous writers said social media and mainstream media had “unleashed a tsunami of racism against our people” during the referendum campaign.

The referendum was defeated with 61% of Australians voting no.