Family pays tribute to ex-gangster’s ‘incredible, colourful, rock ‘n’ roll life’

By Press Association
Dave Courtney had health problems including arthritis and cancer, his family said (Sean Dempsey/PA)
The family of ex-gangster Dave Courtney has paid tribute to his “incredible, colourful, rock ‘n’ roll life” after the 64-year-old was found dead at his home in south-east London.

Courtney, who claimed to be an associate of 1960s gangland criminals the Kray twins, swapped an earlier life of crime for writing books in his later years.

He was found at his home in Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, on Sunday, having reportedly shot himself.

His family posted a statement on X that said: “On October 22 2023, Dave made the decision to stop the ride.

“He had lived an incredible, colourful, rock ‘n’ roll life in which he touched the hearts of so many.

Ronnie Biggs talks with Dave Courtney (right) at the funeral of Bruce Reynolds, the mastermind behind the Great Train Robbery of 1963 at St Bartholomew The Great Church in Smithfield, London.
Ronnie Biggs talks with Dave Courtney (right) at the funeral of Bruce Reynolds, the mastermind behind the Great Train Robbery of 1963 at St Bartholomew The Great Church in Smithfield, London, in 2013 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“The physical pain of living the lifestyle he chose, especially due to the pain of both cancer and arthritis in his later years, became too much.”

In his final Facebook post, Courtney could be seen watching Charlton Athletic win 4-0 against Reading on Saturday.

The ex-criminal enjoyed the “full works” at The Valley stadium, eating a three-course meal.

Courtney was rumoured to be the inspiration behind Vinnie Jones’s character in Guy Ritchie’s gangster film Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels.

After turning to writing, he published six books, and starred in a film called Hell To Pay.

The Metropolitan Police said the death is currently being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.