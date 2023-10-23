US oil giant Chevron agrees 53 billion dollar deal to buy Hess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US oil giant Chevron agrees 53 billion dollar deal to buy Hess

By Press Association
Chevron has agreed a deal to buy Hess (Ben Margot/AP)
Chevron has agreed a deal to buy Hess (Ben Margot/AP)

US energy giant Chevron has announced a deal to buy Hess for 53 billion dollars (£44bn) as major oil producers make record profits amid surging prices.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about 60 billion dollars (£49bn).

Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around 90 dollars (£74) per barrel for about two months.

Chevron said on Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale sites in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.

Chevron is paying for Hess with stock. Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. Including debt, Chevron valued the deal at 60 billion dollars.

Chevron said the deal will help to increase the amount of cash given back to shareholders.

The company anticipates that in January it will be able to recommend boosting its first-quarter dividend by 8% to 1.63 dollars (£1.34). This would still need board approval.

The company also expects to increase stock buybacks by 2.5 billion dollars (£2.1bn) to the top end of its guidance range of 20 billion dollars (£16bn) per year once the transaction closes.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the first half of next year. It still needs approval by Hess shareholders.

Shares in Chevron declined nearly 3% before the opening bell on Monday while Hess’s stock rose slightly.