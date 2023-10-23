Two Catholic workmen murdered by UVF for ‘pure sectarianism’

Two Catholic workmen were killed by the UVF in north Belfast for “pure sectarianism”, a loyalist supergrass has told a court.

Giving evidence at a double murder trial at Belfast Crown Court, Gary Haggarty also claimed the alleged gunman was “unhappy” he did not kill a third man.

The claims were made by former UVF man turned assisting offender Haggarty during the trial of James Stewart Smyth, 57 of Forthriver Link in Belfast for the murders of Eamon Fox and Gary Convie.

Smyth is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and member of a proscribed organisation, the UVF.

Smyth has denied the five charges.

Mr Convie and Mr Fox were sitting in a parked car at a building site when they were shot dead by a gunman standing in an adjacent playground beside North Queen Street in May 1994.

There was a heavy police presence at Laganside courts on Monday morning as Haggarty prepared to give evidence at the start of the third week of the trial.

The 51-year-old was handed a reduced prison sentence after admitting more than 500 terror crimes, including five murders, but he was released from prison in 2018 only four months into the six-and-a-half year term, for providing information about other terrorist suspects.

Questioned by the prosecution on the murders of Mr Fox and Mr Convie in court on Monday, Haggarty described his role from tampering with fencing, moving guns and wishing the gunman “good luck” as he left him to “do what he knew had to be done”.

Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Haggarty said he first joined the UVF in early 1991, and became an informer for then police force the RUC’s special branch in around 1993.

He said his relationship with special branch went on until 2004 when he said they “decided I was no longer of use to them”.

In 1994 he said he was involved with the UVF 3rd Battalion, Tiger’s Bay, and operated alongside then commander Mark Haddock.

Haggarty said Haddock asked him to tamper with fencing close to a children’s playground on North Queen Street, but insisted he did not know it was for murder, claiming it could have been for theft.

He went on to detail moving a bag containing two Sten machine guns and a .38 pistol from Haddock’s house to his mother’s, and later supervising a test firing of one of the Stens the night before the two workmen were shot dead.

He said he realised murders were being planned after he was asked to supervise the test firing and take a day off work.

Haggarty told the court that he told his special branch handlers of the timings of the gun being moved for the test firing, and expected police to set up a vehicle check point, adding that would delay the test firing and allow him time to “find out more”.

On the morning of the murders, he said Haddock, Smyth and other UVF members gathered first in his house, and then at the home of another member before setting out.

He described Smyth’s demeanour as “a bit jittery”, adding: “I think he was a bit nervous.”

The men parted ways with Haggarty claiming he walked Smyth to close to the proposed site of the attack, and wished him good luck before leaving.

He said the UVF did not claim responsibility for the murders for two weeks, saying that while this was said to try and stop immediate arrests, he believed that “was because they didn’t know the names of the individuals in the car, that was covering their own backs”.

Haggarty said he and Haddock, along with “some of the usual suspects”, were arrested after the murders, and were released several days later.

He went to the Grove Tavern for a “debrief”, and said there was a tradition of a kitty being kept so UVF members could “go on the drink” after being arrested.

He said he saw Smyth at another bar and they talked about the shooting.

“He was unhappy he didn’t get the guy in the back,” he said, referring to witness A.

“He shouted up the UVF, tripped and fell, he was complaining he had scraped his knees.”

Asked what the motivation for the attack was, Haggarty said: “Pure sectarianism … they wouldn’t have been seen as credible targets … just two Catholic men who went to their work and didn’t come home.”

Defence barrister Michael Borrelli KC, put Haggarty’s background to him, suggesting he was a “violent thug” and a terrorist, to which he agreed.

Mr Borrelli also suggested he was sadistic, to which Haggarty disagreed.

Haggarty said he had been involved in several so-called punishment attacks, adding: “It is not nice, but that’s the way it was at that time … the UVF lived outside the normal rules of society.

“It would have been better if there was no need for it.

“I am a dangerous man … doesn’t mean I’m not telling the truth.”

Mr Borrelli put to Haggarty that, under the terms of his assisting offender agreement with the state, he had to give evidence against Smyth.

Haggarty insisted the information he had given was “accurate” and “truthful”.

“I wouldn’t have said it otherwise,” he added.

The hearing continues.