Man treated for stab wounds day after Ashling Murphy’s death, paramedics tell court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man treated for stab wounds day after Ashling Murphy’s death, paramedics tell court

By Press Association
A man lays flowers with other floral tributes left near to the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly (PA)
A man lays flowers with other floral tributes left near to the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly (PA)

A man was treated for stab wounds in Dublin the day after Ashling Murphy’s death in Co Offaly, paramedics have told a Dublin court.

Ms Murphy, 23, was killed along a canal walkway in Tullamore at around 3.30pm on January 12 last year.

Jozef Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, has pleaded not guilty to the primary school teacher’s murder.

Three paramedics gave evidence on Monday at the Central Criminal Courts, day five of the trial before a jury of three woman and nine men.

Conor Mackey, a firefighter based at Dolphin’s Barn in Dublin, told the court he was on duty on January 13, when he received a call at around 11am that someone had been stabbed.

Mr Mackey said he and his colleague went into an apartment block in Crumlin, and were led to a bedroom in the apartment.

He told the Central Criminal Court that he saw a man hunched over a locker with what appeared to be three wounds across his chest.

Prosecuting barrister Anne-Marie Lawlor SC told the court that the “patient is Puska”.

“We had been told going to the case that it was a stabbing incident,” Mr Mackey told the court.

Mr Mackey said they moved the man onto the bed to make an assessment.

He said there were three stab wounds of some description, and that they did not appear to be fresh wounds.

Ashling Murphy death
Flowers and messages are left near to the scene in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Brian Lawless/PA)

The blood was dried in at that stage, and the wounds were not actively bleeding, he told the court.

Neil Cusker, an advanced paramedic, said when he attended the scene in the Crumlin apartment on January 13, “it looked to me like (the man) was in pain”.

He said that, as far as he could remember, the man was not wearing a top and had a pair of tracksuit bottoms on.

He told the court that he checked the man from head to toe, and saw three “small puncture wounds” on his torso that did not look fresh, in his view.

He said that the man also had scratch marks across his head and his hands.

Rian Finch told the court she was on an internship with the National Ambulance Service when she attended the scene at the apartment in Crumlin on January 13.

The now fully-qualified paramedic said she saw the patient propped up on a bed with injuries that were not “particularly large”.

She said they were very clean wounds that were not actively bleeding.

She described seeing wounds to the man’s head and both arms as “superficial wounds” that “appeared to be like scratches”.

“All I recall is that he didn’t make eye contact with me,” she said.