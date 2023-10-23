Two trains in deadly collision outside Bangladesh capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two trains in deadly collision outside Bangladesh capital

By Press Association
Passengers of a passing train view the crashed compartments (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)
Passengers of a passing train view the crashed compartments (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

A freight train has hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured.

Rescuers joined local residents in extracting people from the wreckage of the train carriages, according to fire official Mosharraf Hossain at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj, where the collision happened at 3.30pm.

He said the bodies of at least 15 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase.

“Our people are working there. It’s a chaotic situation. We don’t have much information for now,” he told The Associated Press by phone.

Bangladesh Train Crash
A cargo train hit a passenger train at Bhairab (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

He said the crash occurred when the Dhaka-bound Godhuli Express collided head on with a cargo train heading to Chattogram.

It was unclear how many people were still trapped in the wreckage.

Train service to other parts of the country were suspended following the accident.

Railway accidents are common in Bangladesh, blamed mainly on unsupervised crossings, poor signalling and bad track conditions.