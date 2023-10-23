Children tell of growing in confidence on charity’s ‘dream’ Florida holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children tell of growing in confidence on charity’s ‘dream’ Florida holiday

By Press Association
Children swim with dolphins during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida (James Manning/PA)

Seriously ill or disabled children have told of growing in confidence and changing as people on a holiday of a lifetime in Florida.

The 191 young people from around the UK, many of whom had never been abroad or been away from their families, were flown on a free trip to Orlando by charity Dreamflight.

They have visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Universal Studios and waterpark Typhoon Lagoon to ride rollercoasters and water slides and meet Disney characters.

The children got to swim with dolphins (James Manning/PA)

On their penultimate trip at SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove on Sunday, they got the chance to swim with dolphins.

Some youngsters were lifted from their wheelchairs and into the water to get close to the dolphins before watching them do tricks.

Holly Hall, 11, from Woodbridge in East Suffolk, told the PA news agency: “This has been my favourite day, ever since I found out I was going on this trip I’ve been really excited for it.

“It’s all been so surreal, we’ve done so many things that people wouldn’t normally get to do.

Holly Hall described the trip as surreal and amazing (James Manning/PA)

“Because everybody here has been in hospital it always felt like we were always having less and now it’s like we get so much more, it’s really amazing.”

Grace Pinches, 14, from Bridgend, Wales, said: “At first I found the dolphins scary because it felt really weird, but afterwards it was fun.

“This trip has brought a lot of confidence out of people, it’s really helped everyone grow and make new friends, not just judge people by their looks.

“We’ve got to know people for who they are and that has been really nice.”

The dolphins wowed the children with tricks (James Manning/PA)

Leo Jewell, 13, from Poole in Dorset, said: “Swimming with the dolphins was an amazing first experience, I wish I could do it again, if I could I would do it every day.

“It was awesome watching them do tricks, I’d love to be a dolphin trainer.

“I think it’s an amazing experience, it’s the best place you can go, it really is a dream flight.

“I think it’s changed me as a person, I’m so much more social, I wouldn’t really speak much before, I’ll go back home to my parents as a new person, completely different.”

The children have been living with living with serious illness, disability or trauma (James Manning/PA)

The children were picked to join the holiday after living with serious illness, disability or trauma.

Dreamflight has taken more than 6,000 children on the annual trip since 1987.

This is the 35th holiday put on by the charity, costing more than £1 million.

They were waved off on the trip by celebrity couple Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at Heathrow Airport last weekend.