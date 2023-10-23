Headteacher who helped young Ukrainian refugees to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Headteacher who helped young Ukrainian refugees to be honoured at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
The investitures will take place at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
The investitures will take place at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The headteacher of a school which assisted young Ukrainian refugees and the hatmaker to the late Queen are set to be honoured at Windsor Castle.

Inna Hryhorovych, headteacher of St Mary’s Ukrainian School in Holland Park, will be made an MBE for her services to education and to the Ukrainian community in the UK.

The Ukrainian headteacher, who was named on this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list, helped mould St Mary’s as a school that could provide education and a caring environment to displaced Ukrainian children.

The school has experienced a significant increase in the number of enrolled pupils, rising from 226 to 934 since the start of the Ukrainian war in 2022, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said.

St Mary’s employs 137 staff, 87% of whom were displaced from Ukraine during the war.

Ms Hryhorovych told the council that she “cried” when she learned of the honour.

She said: “My parents were here when the MBE letter arrived and they were really proud – but not all the children here today have the luxury of having parents around them, and we build them for the future. That’s the biggest reward I could wish for.

“We’re so grateful to the kindness of British people who have hosted Ukrainians. If we could ask for British families for one more push with housing, opening their doors to Ukrainians, we do hope this war should have its end. We do hope it should be soon.”

Stella McLaren will receive the Royal Victorian Medal for her milliner service to the late Queen Elizabeth.

MP Sir Benjamin Bradshaw and vaccination scientist Dr Parvinder Aley will also receive honours at Tuesday’s investiture.

Dr Aley, director of global operations for the Oxford Vaccine Group, will be made an OBE for services to vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sir Ben, who served in both Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments and was only the second MP to be openly gay when elected in 1997, is receiving a knighthood for political and public service.