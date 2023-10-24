Police receive new sighting of missing 16-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police receive new sighting of missing 16-year-old girl

By Press Association
Grace Fisher, from Gillingham, was reported missing 11 days ago (Kent Police/PA)
Police have received a new sighting of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Kent for 11 days.

Grace Fisher, from Gillingham, was reported missing on Friday October 13, and police investigating her disappearance arrested a man aged in his 20s five days later.

Now Kent Police have issued a new photograph of the teenager and released details of a new sighting.

A force spokesman said: “Grace Fisher, 16, was reported missing on Friday 13 October 2023. Between 9am and 9.20am on the following morning she was seen in the Jackson’s Field area, near City Way in Rochester.

“At that time, she was wearing a grey jumper with a black ‘New York’ emblem, black leggings and white Nike trainers.”

Detective Inspector Scott Relf said: “We are still very keen to speak to Grace to ensure she is safe and well and, if she is reading this, I urge her to get in touch with us.

“Following extensive inquiries we have identified the last sighting of her as being in the Jackson’s Field area.

“We are appealing to residents living around the park with private CCTV, and motorists with dashcam, to check for footage that might show where she went from there.”

The force spokesman said the arrested man had been bailed until January 16 2024, pending further inquiries.