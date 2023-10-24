Police receive new sighting of missing 16-year-old girl

Police have received a new sighting of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Kent for 11 days.

Grace Fisher, from Gillingham, was reported missing on Friday October 13, and police investigating her disappearance arrested a man aged in his 20s five days later.

Now Kent Police have issued a new photograph of the teenager and released details of a new sighting.

A force spokesman said: “Grace Fisher, 16, was reported missing on Friday 13 October 2023. Between 9am and 9.20am on the following morning she was seen in the Jackson’s Field area, near City Way in Rochester.

“At that time, she was wearing a grey jumper with a black ‘New York’ emblem, black leggings and white Nike trainers.”

Detective Inspector Scott Relf said: “We are still very keen to speak to Grace to ensure she is safe and well and, if she is reading this, I urge her to get in touch with us.

“Following extensive inquiries we have identified the last sighting of her as being in the Jackson’s Field area.

“We are appealing to residents living around the park with private CCTV, and motorists with dashcam, to check for footage that might show where she went from there.”

The force spokesman said the arrested man had been bailed until January 16 2024, pending further inquiries.