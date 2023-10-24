Family of Maddy Cusack launch fundraiser to create foundation in her honour

The family of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack who died aged 27 say they want to continue her legacy and launch a foundation in her honour.

There has been an outpouring of tributes for Ms Cusack, who was the Blades’ longest-serving female player, since her death at home in Horsley, Derbyshire, on September 20.

At the time, Derbyshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Now, the Cusack family say they want to continue the work she did to inspire young footballers by launching The Maddy Cusack Foundation.

A tribute to Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack was shown on the big screen at Bramall Lane (Tim Markland.PA)

A JustGiving fundraiser launched just two days ago by her family has already smashed the £2,500 target, with £2,997 raised by 88 supporters so far.

Explaining their motivation for setting up the foundation on the fundraising page, the Cusack family wrote: “Maddy’s love for football started at an early age and grew stronger as she became a professional footballer.

“Maddy inspired many young girls through her career and we hope to continue her legacy by supporting other young, inspiring footballers by making a difference within women’s football.”

Sharing the fundraising page on Twitter, her brother Richard said football was his sister’s “passion”.

He wrote: “She lived and breathed it. We want to make sure her love for the game continues for the next generation and beyond with The Maddy Cusack Foundation.

“It is our way of honouring my wonderful sister.”

The fundraising page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maddy-cusack