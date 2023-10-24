Search-and-rescue operation under way after British cargo ship reportedly sinks

A search-and-rescue operation is under way for the crew of a British cargo ship which sank after colliding with a vessel in the North Sea.

The British-flagged Verity reportedly hit another, larger, cargo ship, Polesie, in the early hours of Tuesday, about 14 miles southwest of the German island of Heligoland.

While the Bahamas-flagged Polesie stayed afloat, the Verity, which had departed from Bremen, Germany, and was destined for the port of Immingham on the east coast of England, became submerged.

Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said one person was rescued from the water while a search-and-rescue operation was under way for six others.

A P&O cruise ship is helping with the search, a spokesman for the operator told the PA news agency.

They said: “P&O Cruises Iona is currently involved in a search-and-rescue operation off the coast of Germany.

“The incident is ongoing and Iona’s co-operation complies with international maritime law as well as being consistent with the company’s moral and legal obligations.

“Iona is scheduled to be at sea today and this event should have no impact upon tomorrow’s scheduled call to Rotterdam or the onward itinerary.”

Faversham Ships Ltd, which owns the Verity, described the incident as “ongoing” and said it was working with local authorities.

A spokesman for Associated British Ports, which owns the port of Immingham, confirmed it was due to arrive there.