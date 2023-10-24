Home Office says Northern Ireland exemption to ETA would hit security efforts

The Home Office has rejected a call to introduce a temporary exemption to its new travel scheme for tourists visiting Northern Ireland.

An electronic travel authorisation (ETA) will soon be a requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the UK.

The ETA will not apply to Irish citizens as they have a right to travel to any part of the UK under the Common Travel Area (CTA).

The ETA provides permission to travel to the UK, and it will be electronically linked to individuals’ passports.

However, a cross-party group of lawmakers from the UK and Ireland have called the scheme “unworkable on the island” as it could provide a barrier to entry for Northern Ireland’s one million tourists coming from abroad each year, 70% of whom arrive in Ireland first – around half of whom are day-trippers.

A report from the Sovereign Affairs Committee of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (BIPA) has called on the UK Government to pause progress on the ETA’s introduction for NI visitors coming through Ireland, and if a full exemption is not possible, to extend an exemption for short-stay holidaymakers for up to a week.

The issue has come into further focus following the UK and Ireland’s successful joint bid to host Uefa Euro 2028, which would see games being played north and south of the border.

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker is understood to have acknowledged the proposal for a seven-day exemption at the BIPA on Monday.

However, the Home Office said such an exemption would undermine attempts to strengthen the security of the UK border.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “We are introducing an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme to enhance our ability to prevent the travel of those who present a threat to the UK. An exemption of this kind would undermine our efforts to strengthen the security of the UK border and keep people safe.

“Individuals arriving in the UK, including Northern Ireland, will need to continue to enter in line with the UK’s immigration framework, including obtaining an ETA if required.”

The committee said differences between the UK and Irish visa regimes are already “causing problems” for visa nationals, for professionals operating both sides of the border, and for shared health services.

The committee heard during its inquiry of one incident where some ambulances from Northern Ireland had been unable to respond to the 2022 Creeslough explosion because some paramedics did not have the necessary visas to enter Ireland.

Lawmakers called on the Irish and UK governments to consider joint work visas that would allow professionals, such as health sector workers, to operate freely on both sides of the border.

Their report also called for an exemption for migrants who are permanently resident in either Ireland or the UK from the requirement to obtain a visa for short visits to either jurisdiction.

Committee chairwoman and senator in the Irish Seanad Emer Currie said: “The electronic travel authorisation scheme in its current form undermines the Common Travel Area and will damage tourism primarily in Northern Ireland and the North West of Ireland.

Senator Emer Currie, chairwoman of the Sovereign Affairs Committee of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (PA)

“Today our BIPA committee, which consists of UK and Irish lawmakers, have launched a report calling for the UK Government to pause its progress and if a full exemption isn’t possible, to extend an exemption for short-stay holidaymakers for up to a week.

“I’m aware of the UK Home Office’s views, but I hope through my engagement with Minister Baker yesterday and our joint report today, that common sense will prevail.

“The ETA is unworkable on the island of Ireland. We’ve offered practical recommendations for the Home Office and British Government to consider which respects their objectives.

“I sincerely hope they will take on board the views of our joint committee of MPs, TDs, Senators and Lords as well as the reality of those who will be affected the most.”