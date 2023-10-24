Headteacher says MBE is ‘recognition for the whole of the Ukrainian community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Headteacher says MBE is ‘recognition for the whole of the Ukrainian community’

By Press Association
Inna Hryhorovych after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)
The headteacher of a school which aided young Ukrainian refugees escaping from war has said her MBE is “recognition for the whole of the Ukrainian community”.

Inna Hryhorovych, headteacher of St Mary’s Ukrainian School in Holland Park, west London, was honoured by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle as her husband Serhiy Kadyshchuk and two children Alex and Tina watched on.

The Ukrainian headteacher, who was named in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list, helped mould St Mary’s as a school that could provide education and a caring environment to displaced Ukrainian children.

Ms Hryhorovych, who arrived in the UK from Ukraine 13 years ago, told the PA news agency: “What a journey; to be recognised with an MBE and receive it from the Princess Royal and especially for a person who was not born here being able to share values, and prove no matter where you are that you can be useful for the community.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Inna Hryhorovych with the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This (award) is recognition for the whole of the Ukrainian community and St Mary’s school I’m representing.

“Every child has shown such resilience and thanks to the kindness and support of the British and non-British people, everyone in the UK, who helped us scale up and do the work for Ukrainian children.”

The mother of three said she found it “hard” to manage her concerns for her family members back in Ukraine while also ensuring that her school provided support to Ukrainian children after the Russian invasion of the country in 2022.

“It was hard and still is hard for every member of staff to deal with worries of our own and still be strong and hope for the children we have… we had to find the strength and resilience to be there for them,” she said.

“The challenge we faced in the first weeks (when the war started) was the flow of children, they were just coming – one day we had 75 families turning up.

“We decided, straightaway, we are taking everyone in and we’ll find a way to scale the premises up and the provision.

“Children who were fleeing the war came to us shattered, reserved, like rabbits in a hole, and it took a while to develop trust and get them to do the normal things that children would usually do at their age.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Inna Hryhorovych, a mother of three from Amersham (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Hryhorovych initially felt guilty for not being in Ukraine during the start of the war, she added, but now understands that being in the UK was necessary.

She said: “(My children) almost didn’t see their mum for six months after the war started, we had to be strong as a family and my husband became my rock.”

Apart from supporting children, Ms Hryhorovych also provided support to their families.

She explained: “We quickly had to develop a holistic approach and support system for families and help mums integrate, help them find their feet on the ground.

“Today I can say proudly that 85% of staff at St Mary’s are displaced Ukrainians.

“We gave them those first steps, took them as staff members and provided them with essential lessons and now some of them are starting their work in mainstream education.”

The school has experienced a significant increase in the number of enrolled pupils, rising from 226 to around 1,200 since 2022.

The resident of Amersham, Buckinghamshire, will return to celebrate her MBE with her students at St Mary’s later on Tuesday.