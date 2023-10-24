Donald Trump arrives in court to face fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump arrives in court to face fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen

By Press Association
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Donald Trump has arrived at court to see his former fixer Michael Cohen give evidence against his old boss as a key witness in a civil fraud trial that threatens to upend the ex-president’s property empire and wealthy image

Trump voluntarily came to court for the highly anticipated evidence, detouring from his usual campaign haunts to the Manhattan courtroom for a sixth day this month.

Cohen scrapped their expected showdown last week, citing a health issue. He has said it will be his first time seeing Trump in five years.

Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

“This is not about Donald Trump vs Michael Cohen or Michael Cohen vs Donald Trump,” he said as he arrived at the courthouse to await his turn to give evidence. “This is about accountability, plain and simple.”

Trump, heading into court, noted that Cohen served prison time after pleading guilty to tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

“He’s a proven liar,” Trump told reporters, adding: “I think you’ll see that for yourself.”

Trump has attended several days of the trial. Each time, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has complained to TV cameras in the courthouse hallway about a case he has derided as a “sham”, a “scam” and “a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time”.

New York attorney general Letitia James’s lawsuit alleges that Trump and senior executives at his company, the Trump Organisation, conspired to pad the business mogul-turned-politician’s net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements provided to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.

The judge, Arthur Engoron, has already ruled that Trump and his company committed fraud, but the trial involves remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.