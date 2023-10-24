Bumblebees ‘prioritise getting maximum calories in shortest time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bumblebees ‘prioritise getting maximum calories in shortest time’

By Press Association
Bumblebees prioritise getting maximum calories in the shortest time, research has found (Jacob King/PA)
Bumblebees prioritise getting as many calories as possible in the shortest amount of time, new research suggests.

According to the findings, the insects trade off the time they spend collecting nectar with the energy content of that nectar.

The most common bumblebees in the UK, Bombus terrestris, will forage to collect nectar that is difficult to access – but only if the sugar content of that nectar makes it worth doing so.

This approach contrasts with honeybee foraging – honeybees make their decisions by optimising their individual energy expenditure for any nectar they collect, researchers say.

This more measured approach should prolong the honeybee’s working life.

Dr Jonathan Pattrick, joint first author of the report, who started the research while in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences, said: “As they forage, bumblebees are making decisions about which nectar sources will give the greatest immediate energetic return, rather than optimising the energy efficiency of their foraging.”

Now based at the University of Oxford, he added: “Our results allow us to make predictions about the sorts of flowers the bumblebees are likely to visit, which could inform the choice of which flowers to plant in field margins to support these important pollinators.

“It’s also relevant to crop breeders who want to make varieties that are ‘better’ for bumblebees.”

Over six months 60,000 behavioural observations were made of the bumblebees, allowing researchers to estimate the energy they used while foraging.

Researchers watched each bumblebee in the study for up to eight hours a day, without taking a break.

The study used vertically and horizontally oriented artificial flowers, slippery surfaces that were difficult for the bumblebees to grip.

A custom computer program was used to measure the split-second timing as the bumblebees flew between the artificial flowers and foraged from them.

Researchers tracked how much energy the creatures spent flying, as well as how much they collected when drinking.

They also identified whether the bumblebees decided to spend extra time and energy collecting high-sugar nectar from slippery flowers, or take the easier option of collecting lower-sugar nectar from flowers they could land on.

Dr Hamish Symington, from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences and joint first author of the report, said: “It’s amazing that, even with a brain smaller than a sesame seed, bumblebees can make such complex decisions.”

He added: “It’s clear that bumblebee foraging isn’t based on a simple idea that ‘the more sugar there is in nectar, the better’ – it’s much more subtle than that.

“And it highlights that there’s still so much to learn about insect behaviour.”

Individual bumblebees were given one of three tests.

In the first test, the nectar on both vertical and horizontal artificial flowers had the same amount of sugar.

The bumblebees made the obvious choice to forage from the horizontal flowers, rather than spend extra time and energy hovering at the vertical ones.

In the second test, the nectar on the vertical flowers was much more sugary than the nectar on the horizontal flowers.

Here the bumblebees chose to drink almost exclusively from the vertical flowers.

In the third test, the vertical flowers offered nectar that was only slightly more sugary than the horizontal flowers.

In this situation the bumblebees had to make a trade-off between the time and energy they spent foraging and the energy in the nectar they were drinking – and they switched to feeding from the horizontal flowers.

According to the findings, bumblebees can choose to spend additional time and energy foraging from hard-to-access nectar sources – but only if the reward is worth it.

Bumblebees offload nectar from flowers – by regurgitation – for use by others in the nest.

Unlike honeybees, they only store a small amount of nectar in the nest, so they need to make the most of every opportunity to forage.

– The research, funded by BBSRC, is published in iScience.