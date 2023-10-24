King views photo of site where mother became Queen during Kenyan diaspora visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King views photo of site where mother became Queen during Kenyan diaspora visit

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla viewed part of the Royal Collection relating to the royal family’s connection to Kenya during the Buckingham Palace reception (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King has said the historic location where the late Queen became monarch “no longer exists”, as he was shown a picture of the Kenyan retreat.

Charles’s comment came when he viewed a photograph of Treetops hotel as he hosted a reception for leading members of the Kenyan diaspora, ahead of his state visit to the east African country next week with the Queen.

The King and his wife welcomed people from the worlds of politics, creative arts, business and civil society to Buckingham Palace, including Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha and former EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra.

Kenyan royal reception
The King shakes hands with actor Nitin Ganatra (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal couple were shown a black and white image of Treetops, the game-viewing lodge that was built in a tree overlooking an elephant waterhole.

The then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were on an official visit to Kenya in 1952 when the royal was told of the death of her father King George VI and she acceded to the throne.

Elizabeth and Philip were staying overnight at Treetops, a lodge deep in Aberdare National Park, on February 5 that year, when the King is believed to have died in the early hours the following morning.

Treetops Hotel – Kenya – 1938
The late Queen was staying at Treetops when her father King George VI died (PA)

When they returned to the nearby Sagana Lodge, a wedding present from the people of Kenya, Philip was told about the death and he broke the news to his wife.

As he looked at the black and white image of Treetops, Charles told Rachel Underhill, curator of decorative arts at the Royal Collection Trust, the structure “no longer exists”.

It is thought the building was burnt down a few years after Queen Elizabeth’s visit during national unrest, which led to independence from the UK, known as the Mau Mau uprising.

During the King’s five-day state visit to the east African nation, his first as monarch to a Commonwealth country, Charles will acknowledge the “painful aspects” of the UK and Kenya’s shared history.

Charles and Camilla’s tour, which begins next Monday, follows an invitation from Kenyan President William Ruto whose country is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain.

Kenya gained independence on December 12, 1963 and the two countries have enjoyed a close relationship since, despite the violent colonial legacy of the Mau Mau uprising which led to a period known as the Emergency.

Director Chadha said about the visit: “What I see in our King is somebody who doesn’t shy away from some of the politics of empire and is, like all of us, looking for ways where we can acknowledge the past but also find a way of moving forward as British citizens.”