Women’s campaigners warn of safety risks from NHS app medical records access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Women’s campaigners warn of safety risks from NHS app medical records access

By Press Association
Campaigners are urging domestic abuse survivors and stalking victims to delete their NHS app until safeguards are in place to protect them from potential risks due to a change in accessing medical records (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Campaigners are urging domestic abuse survivors and stalking victims to delete their NHS app until safeguards are in place to protect them from potential risks due to a change in accessing medical records (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Domestic abuse survivors and stalking victims should consider deleting their NHS app or contacting their GP surgery as a change to allow access to medical records comes into effect, women’s safety groups have warned.

Campaigners and a doctors’ union have voiced concerns about the potential risks for vulnerable people as a result of the change in how NHS medical records can be accessed and said their safety has been “largely ignored” in the process.

By November 1, medical practices in England are expected to have enabled access so patients can see things like immunisations, test results and consultations in their NHS app.

But more than 20 organisations, including Refuge, Women’s Aid, the End Violence Against Women Coalition and the British Medical Association (BMA), said they are worried this could mean perpetrators of domestic abuse are able to view someone’s records if they have access to their phone or by coercing them.

Refuge, the UK’s largest domestic abuse organisation, said it is “deeply concerned that the safety of survivors has been largely ignored while these changes have been implemented”.

The BMA’s GP committee chairwoman for England, Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, advised vulnerable patients to either not install the NHS app or to inform their GP practice teams if they wish to opt out of remote access “until we have reached safe and practical agreements over where and how we can protect the most vulnerable and disenfranchised members of our society, with Government and NHS leaders”.

She said that, while the change and ease of access will be a welcome development for most people, the “forced implementation” is a cause for concern for others.

Dr Bramall-Stainer said: “I worry for patients we frequently see, a parent whose abusive spouse may use sensitive clinical information to undermine legal cases of custody of dependents in the family courts, patients requesting covert contraception forbidden in their home or relationship, or those disclosing abuse from others who may have access to their smartphone. These are but a few examples causing GPs as data controllers to raise concerns about this flawed implementation.”

Refuge said it is “really disappointing and saddening that the Government and NHS England have not fully addressed the real risk to survivors that these changes will create”.

Ellen Miller, the organisation’s interim chief executive, said it is “essential” that the changes are publicised widely “so that survivors know to take the necessary precautions to improve their safety and privacy”.

She added: “Our message to survivors is simple: Call your GP surgery and ask that access to your records be switched off, so that they cannot be viewed in the app. If you are concerned, and it is safe for you to do so, please also consider deleting the NHS app from your device.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “The NHS takes patient safety seriously, which is why we have worked with organisations representing victims and survivors of domestic abuse over the last 18 months to develop guidance for GP practices on how to deal with these cases, with patients able to decline access.

“An expert safeguarding group has also been established, comprising National Safeguarding Network, IRISi and Women’s Aid among others, to monitor implementation and ensure any concerns are acted on.”