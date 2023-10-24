Funeral held for police officer who died after being hit by a train

A funeral has been held for a police officer who died days after being hit by a train as he helped to save a man in distress.

Nottinghamshire Police Sergeant Graham Saville, 46, died on August 29, five days after being hit by a train in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent.

His funeral service held on Monday at Southwell Minster was attended by hundreds of his colleagues, friends and family, who paid tribute to the “one-of-a-kind officer” who was “an amazing role model”, the force said.

In a statement released by police ahead of the funeral, his family said: “At this tragic time it’s very difficult to find the right words to express the sadness and loss that we feel as a family.

“Graham had a gentle character and genuinely cared. He was dependable, respected, compassionate and supportive, with a quirky sense of humour.

“These qualities made him an excellent police officer, but also a great person to have in your life in whatever form that took.

“He would never have thought of himself as being brave or a hero, he was a policeman who just got on with what needed to be done and very much loved his job and the challenges he faced every day.

“He never questioned becoming a police officer and having the opportunity to make a real difference.

“We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of messages of respect and support for Graham, and humbled by the generosity of the general public.

“We would like to express our thanks to all of the critical care team at the Queen’s Medical Centre, his colleagues, the ambulance crew that attended and the policing family for their kind support and all they have done for Graham.

Sgt Saville’s funeral took place on Monday (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“Graham leaves behind a void that can never be filled, but we are immensely proud of everything he has done both personally and professionally. He’ll be in all of our hearts forever and never forgotten.”

Sgt Saville leaves behind a wife and two young children, he enjoyed mountain biking, running and coaching his son’s football team, the force said.

He started a role as a response sergeant based at Newark police station a short time before his death.

He began his policing career with the Metropolitan Police in 2013, before joining Nottinghamshire Police in 2017, spending most of his time with the force at the Radford Road police station.

At his funeral, more than 50 of his colleagues formed a guard of honour as the hearse arrived at the cathedral church.

Opening the service, Major Pamela Ralph-Barratt of the Salvation Army described Sgt Saville as “one of a kind” and “thoughtful and caring”.

She said: “He was a team player and an amazing role model.

“He was respected and always gave people credit when credit was due.”

The guard of honour formed by Sgt Saville’s colleagues (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “The loss of such a popular and well-respected colleague has affected all of us, especially those closest to him.

“I’d like to share my gratitude and admiration for the incredible strength and resilience officers and police staff have shown over the past couple of months.

“I am also proud of how many colleagues have come together today to stand in solidarity, shoulder to shoulder, in remembering Graham.”

An inquest into Sgt Saville’s death was opened and adjourned in September, with a full hearing date still to be scheduled.