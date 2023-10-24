Funeral held for police officer who died after being hit by a train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Funeral held for police officer who died after being hit by a train

By Press Association
The funeral of Sgt Saville was held at Southwell Minster in Nottinghamshire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
The funeral of Sgt Saville was held at Southwell Minster in Nottinghamshire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A funeral has been held for a police officer who died days after being hit by a train as he helped to save a man in distress.

Nottinghamshire Police Sergeant Graham Saville, 46, died on August 29, five days after being hit by a train in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent.

His funeral service held on Monday at Southwell Minster was attended by hundreds of his colleagues, friends and family, who paid tribute to the “one-of-a-kind officer” who was “an amazing role model”, the force said.

In a statement released by police ahead of the funeral, his family said: “At this tragic time it’s very difficult to find the right words to express the sadness and loss that we feel as a family.

“Graham had a gentle character and genuinely cared. He was dependable, respected, compassionate and supportive, with a quirky sense of humour.

“These qualities made him an excellent police officer, but also a great person to have in your life in whatever form that took.

“He would never have thought of himself as being brave or a hero, he was a policeman who just got on with what needed to be done and very much loved his job and the challenges he faced every day.

“He never questioned becoming a police officer and having the opportunity to make a real difference.

“We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of messages of respect and support for Graham, and humbled by the generosity of the general public.

“We would like to express our thanks to all of the critical care team at the Queen’s Medical Centre, his colleagues, the ambulance crew that attended and the policing family for their kind support and all they have done for Graham.

Sgt Saville's funeral took place on Monday (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Sgt Saville’s funeral took place on Monday (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“Graham leaves behind a void that can never be filled, but we are immensely proud of everything he has done both personally and professionally. He’ll be in all of our hearts forever and never forgotten.”

Sgt Saville leaves behind a wife and two young children, he enjoyed mountain biking, running and coaching his son’s football team, the force said.

He started a role as a response sergeant based at Newark police station a short time before his death.

He began his policing career with the Metropolitan Police in 2013, before joining Nottinghamshire Police in 2017, spending most of his time with the force at the Radford Road police station.

At his funeral, more than 50 of his colleagues formed a guard of honour as the hearse arrived at the cathedral church.

Opening the service, Major Pamela Ralph-Barratt of the Salvation Army described Sgt Saville as “one of a kind” and “thoughtful and caring”.

She said: “He was a team player and an amazing role model.

“He was respected and always gave people credit when credit was due.”

The guard of honour formed by Sgt Saville's colleagues (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
The guard of honour formed by Sgt Saville’s colleagues (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “The loss of such a popular and well-respected colleague has affected all of us, especially those closest to him.

“I’d like to share my gratitude and admiration for the incredible strength and resilience officers and police staff have shown over the past couple of months.

“I am also proud of how many colleagues have come together today to stand in solidarity, shoulder to shoulder, in remembering Graham.”

An inquest into Sgt Saville’s death was opened and adjourned in September, with a full hearing date still to be scheduled.