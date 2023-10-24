Shoppers buying more healthy products after junk food curbs, says Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoppers buying more healthy products after junk food curbs, says Tesco

By Press Association
Tesco said it has seen higher sales of healthy products after a raft of changes last year (PA)
Tesco said it has seen positive signs shoppers’ baskets are becoming healthier after a raft of changes last year which including reformulating products and ditching some multibuy offers.

Ashwin Prasad, chief product officer for the supermarket giant, said it has been “encouraged by the progress so far”.

Last October, the Department for Health and Social Care banned retailers from displaying products high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) in prominent locations such as shop entrances as part of a number of new restrictions.

It had also planned to ban multibuy deals on HFSS foods, such as “buy one, get one free”, but then delayed this to 2023.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delayed this further to 2025, claiming it would impact shoppers facing significant cost-of-living pressures.

Nevertheless, most grocery retailers made a raft changes in line with the original deadline last year.

Tesco said it has stopped multibuy offers for most products but does still use these offers for some frozen food items and for Christmas party food.

Tesco said it is ‘encouraged’ by the change in shopping habits (PA)

The supermarket chain has claimed in a new report that its interventions have helped drive “healthier choices” by its shoppers.

It said 3.3 million customers purchased at least 10% more healthy products last year following the changes.

The retailer said it has also witnessed a 12% increase in sales volumes year-on-year for “better basket” products, which are “higher fibre, or lower in sugar and calories, or produced in a way that is better for the planet”.

It added that sales volumes of low and no sugar drinks have grown 11% year-on-year, while volumes of new and reformulated biscuits are up 8%.

Mr Prasad said: “The UK has record levels of obesity which is having a huge impact on the NHS and our wider economy, as well as jeopardising the long-term health and prospects of the next generation.

“At Tesco we have seen what’s possible when we create the conditions and incentives to help people to fill their baskets with products that are healthier and more sustainable, but still affordable.

“I’m encouraged by the progress so far and look forward to even greater collaboration with our suppliers and partners as we work towards our 2025 goal.”