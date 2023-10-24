Heart failure to be treated at home as NHS expands virtual wards programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heart failure to be treated at home as NHS expands virtual wards programme

By Press Association
Virtual wards allow healthcare teams to monitor patients remotely using technology (Laura Lean/PA)
Thousands of people with heart failure can now be treated at home as the NHS continues to expand its use of virtual wards to free up hospital beds.

Virtual wards allow patients to remain at home while receiving care from clinical staff, who use apps or wearable technology to monitor them remotely.

Teams can also prescribe medications, order blood tests and administer fluids intravenously if needed.

The expansion of the programme comes after virtual wards were given the green light to treat patients with acute respiratory infections by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in August.

They are also used for frail patients who want to remain in the comfort of their own home.

According to NHS England, about 920,000 people in the UK are living with heart failure, with 200,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

It also claims the condition is attributed to 5% of all emergency hospital admissions in the UK.

Professor Nick Linker, national clinical director for heart disease at NHS England, said: “It’s estimated there are over 900,000 people in the UK living with heart failure, many of whom will require specialist support and management if their condition deteriorates.

“The expansion of virtual wards for eligible heart failure patients will mean that, where clinically appropriate, more people will be able to receive the care and treatment they need from the convenience of their own home and reduce the need for hospital admissions.”

John Maingay, director of policy and influencing at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “With ever-increasing pressure on the NHS, we need to look at new and improved ways of delivering heart failure care.

“With the right support, virtual wards can deliver safe care in the comfort of someone’s home, and this could help to reduce rising hospital admissions due to heart failure while improving treatment outcomes.

“It’s important that local services have enough trained and supported staff to fully implement this new guidance.”

There are about 12 virtual wards dedicated to treating heart failure up and running, NHS England said, with the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT) and Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust (MCFT) already taking part in the scheme.

Combined, the two trusts have treated more than 500 patients with the condition virtually.

Earlier this month, NHS England said it had delivered on its ambition to roll out 10,000 virtual ward beds by the end of September.

More than 240,000 patients have now been treated on virtual wards, it said, with national medical director Prof Sir Stephen Powis calling the programme “a huge leap forward” in the way patients are treated.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said the expansion “will allow people to get the specialist care they need from the comfort of familiar surroundings”.

“This approach will help speed up recovery times for patients and cut down on unnecessary trips to hospital, easing pressure on the NHS this winter,” he added.

The milestone came as new figures revealed NHS waiting lists had reached 7.75 million in August.

It is the highest since records began in 2007.

Sir Stephen added that the latest expansion of virtual wards “has been implemented at a key time just before winter, when there will be a lot more pressure on our hospitals and will free up beds for those who need them the most”.

Louise Ansari, chief executive of Healthwatch England, said: “Early indications show that those who have used virtual wards like the convenience of being treated or recovering at home, with the knowledge that they can still access support if needed.

“The news that the programme is being expanded will be welcomed by those who prefer to be at home rather than in hospital and don’t mind remote consultations.”