Journalist Anne Diamond among those to receive honours at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Journalist Anne Diamond among those to receive honours at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
Anne Diamond will be made an OBE (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Anne Diamond will be made an OBE (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Veteran journalist Anne Diamond is among those receiving honours at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The GB News presenter, 69, will be made an OBE for her services to public health and charity, including her campaigning efforts for research into cot death.

She said in June that she received news of the honour on the same day she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After her son Sebastian died from sudden infant death syndrome (Sids) – commonly called cot death – in 1990, Ms Diamond joined with The Lullaby Trust and the Department of Health to launch the Back to Sleep awareness campaign.

The national media campaign, started in 1991, warned parents that babies should sleep on their backs not their fronts, and has been credited with a reduction in deaths.

Ms Diamond began her career in regional news and went on to work for both ITV and the BBC, becoming a star of daytime TV in the 1980s and 1990s.

After being named in the New Year Honours in December, she said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.

“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it from the TV ads.

“But mostly this is for Sebastian, whom we still miss, and all of those tragically lost lives.”

Dame Ann Limb and Tanya Steele are among the other notable names being honoured.

Dame Ann, who served as the first female and openly gay chairwoman of the Scout Association from 2015 to 2021, will be honoured for her services to young people and philanthropy.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
Ann Limb will receive her damehood at Buckingham Palace Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Steele, chief executive of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) UK, will be recognised with a CBE for services to wildlife and the environment.

Her investiture comes after the organisation released its Forest Pathways Report on Tuesday, which has outlined recommendations on how the UK, and more widely the world, can get back on track to meet its 2030 deforestation target.

Emma and Sergio Petrucci, co-founders of the Red Sky Foundation, will both be made MBEs for services to health and the community in north-east England.

The charity, set up in 2016, raises funds for the Children’s Heart Unit at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital and other NHS hospitals, and provides defibrillators for schools and public spaces.