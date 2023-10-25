Coroner to rule on second inquest into death of Yousef Makki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coroner to rule on second inquest into death of Yousef Makki

By Press Association
Yousef Makki was stabbed to death in Hale Barns in 2019 (Family handout/PA)
A coroner will give his conclusions at the second inquest into the death of a grammar schoolboy stabbed to death in an upmarket village.

Ex-public schoolboy Joshua Molnar said he acted in self-defence when he stabbed his friend Yousef Makki in the heart with a flick knife, in Hale Barns near Altrincham on March 2, 2019.

Molnar was cleared by a jury of murder and manslaughter after a trial four months later at Manchester Crown Court.

Hale Barns fatal stabbing
Joshua Molnar arriving at Manchester Crown Court for his trial where he was cleared of the murder and manslaughter of Yousef Makki (Peter Byrne/PA)

A second inquest is being held into Yousef’s death, after the High Court quashed the result of the first and ordered a new hearing with a different coroner.

The second inquest heard four days of evidence last week and coroner Geraint Williams is scheduled to give his conclusions later on Wednesday at Stockport Coroner’s Court.

The inquest heard of many “discrepancies” in how the stabbing happened.

Molnar told the jury at his trial that the two had had a row and that Yousef had pulled a flick knife out first so he took his out and his friend “came on” to his weapon, causing the fatal injury.

Another youth, Adam Chowdhary, was with the pair at the time. He said he did not see what happened because he was on his phone. Chowdhary had bought both flick knives online.

Yousef, from Burnage, Manchester, became friends with the pair, both from wealthy Cheshire families, after winning a scholarship to £12,000-a-year Manchester Grammar School. All three were aged 17 at the time.

Lawyers for Yousef’s family told the inquest the only evidence he had brandished a knife came from Molnar.

Lisa Judge, representing Molnar, said he had admitted panicking and telling lies to police after the stabbing – and had been jailed for that.

But she said any inconsistencies resulted from trauma and “fracturing memories” and maintains he acted in self-defence.

Peter Weatherby KC, representing the Makki family, said they believed Molnar is lying and suggested Yousef did not have, or brandish, a knife.

Mr Weatherby highlighted the differing accounts of what happened given at various times by Molnar.

Molnar’s trial heard Yousef’s death was “an accident waiting to happen”, he and Chowdhary being “rich kids who have never had to live in the real world”.

Yousef Makki inquest
Adam Chowdhary (right) at Stockport Coroner’s Court where he gave evidence at the second inquest into the death of Yousef Makki (Peter Byrne/PA)

Calling each other “Bro” and “Fam” they were acting out “idiotic fantasies” at being “middle class gangsters” by messing around with knives, smoking cannabis and listening to drill music, the jury was told.

Molnar, now aged 22, was jailed for 16 months for carrying a knife in public and perverting the course of justice after initially lying to police at the scene about what had happened.

Chowdhary, now aged 21, did not give evidence at Molnar’s murder trial. He was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and given a four-month detention order after admitting having a knife in public.

A second inquest came about after Yousef’s family had challenged the first coroner’s finding that there was not enough evidence relating to the “central issue” of whether the killing was unlawful.

Mr Williams is scheduled to give his conclusions at 10.30am.