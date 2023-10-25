Police launch murder hunt in missing person case

Police have launched a murder investigation after the disappearance of a man in Croydon earlier this month.

Justin Henry, 34, was reported missing on October 16 and his family said his disappearance is out of character.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Wood, of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said on Wednesday: “Sadly, yesterday we had to inform Mr Henry’s family that we are treating his disappearance as a murder investigation.

“You can only imagine how devastating this will be for all those who love and care for him. I know his loved ones will still be hoping and praying that Justin will still be found safe and well.”

Justin Henry (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He continued: “The absence of any proof that Justin is alive, the circumstances around his disappearance, which his family say is totally out of character, and forensic evidence we have gathered, all suggest that he has come to serious harm and may have been murdered.

“Along with his family, we sincerely hope this is not the case, and that is why we are reaching out to the public to help us find out what has happened to him. Please think about the anguish of Justin’s family and if you have any information that could assist, contact us.”

Police are trying to establish the movements of Mr Henry, who has links to the SE23 area of London, since he left his partner’s home in Brixton on Sunday October 15.

He was seen on CCTV around 9.50pm that night buying food at a McDonald’s drive-through restaurant on London Road, Croydon, and his silver Mercedes E Class remained for around two-and-a-half hours.

The car was found early on Wednesday October 18 in Kingswood Drive, SE19, where it was spotted on CCTV shortly after midnight on October 16. The image of the driver is indistinct but Mr Henry’s family say it was not him.

Detective Chief Inspector Wood urged people to “search their memory” and get in touch if they have any information.

“Don’t worry if you think your information will not be important, it could be the vital piece of the puzzle that helps us find Justin and brings his family the answers they so desperately want, need and deserve,” he said.

A 27-year-old woman arrested on October 18 on suspicion of kidnapping has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-January 2024.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC quoting Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.