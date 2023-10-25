Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza Strip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza Strip

By Press Association
Israel has ramped up air strikes across the Gaza Strip, reducing residential buildings to rubble and crushing families (Hatem Ali/AP)
Israel has ramped up air strikes across the Gaza Strip, reducing residential buildings to rubble and crushing families (Hatem Ali/AP)

Israel has ramped up air strikes across the Gaza Strip, reducing residential buildings to rubble and crushing families.

The strikes have killed dozens of people at a time in flattened homes, according to witnesses.

The surging death toll foretells even greater loss of life ahead in Gaza, where Israeli forces are expected to launch a ground invasion seeking to destroy Hamas.

Israel Palestinians
A Palestinian man stands outside a building in Rafah destroyed in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday (Hatem Ali/AP)

Fuel shortages and the bombardment have forced the shutdown of medical facilities, Gaza officials said.

US and other officials fear the fighting could spill over into a wider regional conflict.

The war, in its 19th day on Wednesday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Tuesday that at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 704 in the past day, and 16,297 others injured.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Hamas launched attacks on October 7.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians look at destruction in Rafah caused by the Israeli bombardment (Hatem Ali/AP)

The Associated Press could not independently verify the death tolls cited by Hamas, which says it tallies figures from hospital directors.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, according to Israeli officials, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage.

On Wednesday, Israel’s military raised the number of remaining hostages in Gaza to 222 people, including foreigners believed captured by Hamas during the incursion.

Four hostages have been released.