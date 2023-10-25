German Cabinet backs legislation to ease deportation of rejected asylum-seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

German Cabinet backs legislation to ease deportation of rejected asylum-seekers

By Press Association
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to defuse migration as a political problem (Markus Schreiber/AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to defuse migration as a political problem (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The German Cabinet has approved legislation intended to ease the deportation of unsuccessful asylum-seekers as Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to defuse migration as a political problem.

The draft legislation, which would need parliamentary approval to take effect, foresees increasing the maximum length of pre-deportation custody from 10 days to 28 and specifically facilitating the deportation of people who are members of a criminal organisation.

It also would authorise residential searches for documentation that enables officials to firmly establish a person’s identity, as well as remove authorities’ obligation to give advance notice of deportations in some cases.

Germany’s shelters for migrants and refugees have been filling up in recent months as significant numbers of asylum-seekers add to more than a million Ukrainians who have arrived since the start of Russia’s war in their homeland.

Mr Scholz has signalled a new desire to take charge of migration issues following regional elections on October 8 in which voters punished his quarrelsome three-party coalition.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser first announced the new legislation two weeks ago.

Mr Scholz said last week that Germany needs to start deporting “on a large scale” migrants who are not entitled to stay.

“To protect the fundamental right to asylum, we must significantly limit irregular migration,” Ms Faeser said on Wednesday. “Those who have no right to stay must leave our country again.”

She said Germany has deported about 27% more people this year so far than a year earlier, “but there is a significant need for action”.

The majority of rejected asylum-seekers in Germany still have at least temporary permission to stay for reasons that can include illness, a child with residency status, or a lack of ID.

It remains to be seen how much difference the new rules will make.

Germany Election
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser first announced the new legislation two weeks ago (Michael Probst/AP)

Deportations can fail for a variety of reasons, including those the legislation addresses, but also a lack of co-operation by migrants’ home countries.

Germany is trying to strike agreements with various nations to address that problem while also creating opportunities for legal immigration.

Ms Faeser said she also wants to increase the minimum and maximum sentences for people who smuggle migrants, and hopes the Cabinet can approve those changes in early November.

She said she plans to extend by at least 20 days checks on Germany’s borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The government notified the European Commission on October 16 of border checks lasting an initial 10 days.