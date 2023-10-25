Heavy rainfall causes disruption along south coast of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rainfall causes disruption along south coast of England

By Press Association
Heavy flooding has hit the Isle of Wight (Mark Wheeler/PA)
Heavy flooding has hit the Isle of Wight (Mark Wheeler/PA)

Heavy and persistent rain has been causing travel and business disruption along the south coast of England on Wednesday.

The Isle of Wight has been recorded as the worst-hit in the south-east region from 3am to 9am on Wednesday morning, when an amber weather warning was in place.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said provisional records show the Isle of Wight was hit with 60 millimetres of rain, while Efford in Hampshire recorded a provisional 22.7 millimetres of rainfall during the same period, and Thorney Island in West Sussex reported 22 millimetres.

While no weather warnings for the south-east region are currently in place, Mr Dixon said that wet and windy weather along the coasts of the English Channel is likely into the weekend.

Heavy rain flooding between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin has meant trains on the Isle of Wight, Hampshire, have been unable to run on Wednesday morning, with expected disruption to last until the end of Thursday October 26, South Western Railway has said.

Mark Wheeler, who lives on the Isle of Wight, walked to Wootton Creek at around 10am on Wednesday to find cars driving through floods of water.

He said the road was closed off half an hour after taking a video.

The 66-year-old was due to volunteer at the Cats Protection charity in Ryde, just two miles from his home but realised “no way was I going to get there”.

He said: “The rain was torrential overnight, unusually so. Very unusual amount. I have lived here for about 12 years, I have never seen floods like that here before.”

The self-employed resident said the big problem will be for people trying to get to work, adding: “The buses can’t get through, they have had to reroute.

“I just think there is a huge amount of disruption on the island.”

One pub landlord in Gosport, Hampshire, woke up at around 3am as she heard the rain and went out with her next door neighbour to move their cars as they are often at risk of flooding.

Deana Geary, who owns The Junction Tavern, said her pub, which has floodgates, has previously been badly affected by flooding, including once in 2020 where she was forced to close the business for five-and-a-half weeks.

Car drives through floodwater
The UK and Ireland has been hit with heavy rainfall in recent days (Niall Carson/PA)

In the early hours of Wednesday, the 50-year-old and her neighbour moved dustbins across the top of the road to protect her pub from being flooded with water being splashed by fast-moving traffic.

She said: “Luckily enough we got out early enough, water this time hasn’t got into the pub.

“Every time it rains now, me and my next-door neighbour hold our breath, we don’t know how bad it’s going to get.”

Today the pub will be open for business but she says underlying drainage issues in the area persist and become an issue when “colossal amounts of rain” occur.

“I just want someone to fix it,” she said.

“I don’t expect working behind the bar to put a pair of wellies on at any moment.”